Samsung Galaxy S9 pre-order details and pricing leaked for South Korea: Report

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ launch: Pre-orders will open on March 2 and run through March 8 in South Korea. (Image of Galaxy S8 lineup for representation) Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ launch: Pre-orders will open on March 2 and run through March 8 in South Korea. (Image of Galaxy S8 lineup for representation)

Samsung will start accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in South Korea from March 2, according to Korea’s ET News. Pre-orders will open on March 2 and run through March 8, the report said. The initial batch of units will start shipping from March 9 in the company’s native market.

The South Korean major is clearly aiming to ship as many as units of the Galaxy S9 at the earliest to beat the competition. ET News further points out that both Huawei and LG won’t have a big unveils lined up at the Mobile World Congress in late February. This would give Samsung a chance to reach out to potential consumers before any other manufacturer.

The report from ET News also anticipates how much the Galaxy S9 will cost in South Korea. The standard model of the Galaxy S9 will be priced between W950,000 (Rs 56,422) and W999,000 (or approx Rs 59,333). It shows that the Galaxy S9 will be slightly expensive when it hits the market. In comparison, the Galaxy S8 was launched at W935,000 (or approx Rs 55,531), in South Korea.

Samsung already confirmed the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be launched on February 25, the day ahead of the official opening of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The devices thought to be the Galaxy S9 and S9+ have been passed through the FCC, so the launch is imminent. The Galaxy S8 will feature a 5.8-inch display, while the Galaxy S9+ will get a 6.2-inch display. They will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor in the US and China, though India and other countries will get Samsung’s Exynos 9810. The Galaxy S9 will get 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the Galaxy S9+ will get 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

These are the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ http://t.co/deXGg39m0d pic.twitter.com/RNGezrF4Bs — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 26, 2018

Both the phones will also have variable apertures on their 12MP rear camera that switch between f/2.4 and f/2.5. The Galaxy S9+ is expected to feature dual cameras on the back. The Galaxy S9 lineup will also include a new feature called “Intelligent Scan”, which appears to combine iris and facial recognition technology together.

