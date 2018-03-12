Samsung Galaxy S9+ review blog: Living with the new Android flagship

If there is a calendar year for smartphone flagships, then it is clearly divided between into post-Apple iPhone launch and post-Samsung Galaxy S series launch periods. These two giants of the tech world have been pushing the envelope when it comes to smartphone specs and experience and setting the path for everyone else to follow.
This year, Apple threw a bit of a curveball with the iPhone X which did not really fit to its product cycles. It was expected that Samsung will react with something different. However, the Korean tech leviathan has stuck to its guns — and product plans — by releasing the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+. The phone has been announced for the Indian market and with the first sales expected later this week, we look at different aspects of living with this new Android flagship.
Samsung Galaxy S9+ review updates
The phone, despite its size, is easy to grip. This is important with the fingerprint scanner at the back. Any wider and you will not be able to reach it. The edges are smooth and do not irritate you while gripping the phone tightly as some of us tend to do, mostly with expensive phones. There is a Bixby button on the left, which one can click to summon Samsung’s smart assistant.
Anyway, Samsung has introduced a new colour in the Lilac Purple. Being a staunch black and gray person, I broke into a bit of a cold sweat when I saw the two Ls on the box of the review unit. But having used it for a day, I have grown to like this colour. It is loud but in a sophisticated way, like someone who wears a yellow tie but manages to cover up with the rest of his outfit. There are small changes in comparison to the S8 , but you will not figure that out until you read about it. The fingerprint sensor is right under the dual camera setup and you will get used to having your finger there, especially since Samsung is using the sensor to initiate selfies.
The one thing you will notice first about the Samsung Galaxy S9 as you take it out of the now familiar black box, is that the design is what you would expect. Like Apple with the iPhone, Samsung wants it S series to look the same. So if you were looking for a breath of fresh air, you have just been hit by a desert storm. There is nothing wrong here and the most iconic designs have all been enduring ones -- like with the Fiat Mini, for instance.