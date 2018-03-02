Samsung Galaxy S9+ camera rated best by DxOMark, beats Google Pixel 2 and iPhone X

Samsung Galaxy S9+ camera rated best by DxOMark, ahead of Google Pixel 2 and iPhone X. (Shruti Dhapola/IndianExpress) Samsung Galaxy S9+ camera rated best by DxOMark, ahead of Google Pixel 2 and iPhone X. (Shruti Dhapola/IndianExpress)

Samsung Galaxy S9+ has been rated as the top smartphone camera by DxOMark, which is known for conducting tests around smartphone camera performance. Previously the Google Pixel 2 XL had the highest score of 98 points on the DxOMark mobile photography tests, which looks at both stills and video quality on the smartphone camera. Samsung Galaxy S9+ is ahead of the Google Pixel 2 XL and Apple iPhone X, which has a score of 97 points on the test.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ comes with a dual 12MP+12MP rear camera, though the main camera wide-angle lens has a dual variable aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4, which automatically adjusts according to the light conditions. Samsung has also introduced the dual variable aperture on the smaller Galaxy S9, though that variant only sports a single rear camera. The Galaxy S9+ comes with OIS on both sensors, and the second lens is a 12MP telephoto one with 2X zoom and f/2.4 aperture.

Samsung has also added a new super slow-motion video feature, which can record at 960 frames per second at 720p, which is HD resolution. Previously Sony had introduced such a super slow-motion video on its Xperia XZ Premium. The Japanese player has also introduced super slo-mo at 960fps at 1080p on its new Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact as well. In Samsung’s case, both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will both support the super slow-mo mode.

According to DxOMark, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus’ camera does not come with “obvious weaknesses” and on still photos it scores 104 points, which is the highest ever that any device has scored in their tests. The video score is 91, which DxOMark rates as among the best. However, the report notes that while Samsung Galaxy S9+ is number one for stills, it is not the same for video. The “fine detail in video footage isn’t on the same level as the very best,” says the report.

When it comes to the smartphone zooms, DxOMark rates it as one of the best on the Galaxy S9+, and calls the bokeh mode a capable one as well. According to the report, “Samsung is setting the pace for 2018,” when it comes to mobile photography. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will launch in India on March 6 and are expected to go on sale on March 16. Samsung India has already opened pre-bookings for the two phones in India for a charge of Rs 2000.

