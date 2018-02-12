Samsung Galaxy S9+ ad banner leaks online, hints at 128GB storage

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at Mobile World Congress on February 25 in Barcelona. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) Samsung will launch the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at Mobile World Congress on February 25 in Barcelona. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will launch on February 25, which probably explains why we’re suddenly seeing a flurry of leaks about the flagship phones. Now, an ad banner for the Galaxy S9+ has been leaked which once again confirms the design language of the upcoming device. Accompanying the leaked image is the amount of storage, which is listed as 128GB.

The banner showing off the Galaxy S9+ has been leaked through Twitter account @Ice Universe. The midnight Black variant of the Galaxy S9+ can be seen, flaunting the 18:5:9 aspect ratio ‘Infinity Display’. According to Android Headlines, the banner evidently promotes China’s Lunar New Year, which is around the corner. Nothing much can be gauged from the leak, except that Samsung plans to launch a 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S9+.

It’s perhaps no surprise that Samsung is repeating the design language that we saw with the Galaxy S8. However, the Galaxy S9 will be significantly improved from within. Word on the street is that Samsung will use the latest Snapdragon 845 processor to power the device coupled with 6GB RAM. After all, it has first dibs on Qualcomm’s flagship processor.

Samsung is reportedly betting big on the Galaxy S9’s camera. The Galaxy S9+, for instance, will flaunt a dual-camera setup on the back. The company is apparently planning to add adjustable aperture to the S9’s snapper, which will automatically able to open from f/2.4 to f/1.5, the widest on any existing smartphone. A slow-motion video mode is also expected to be added that can shoot 480 fps at 1080p.

The South Korean major will announce the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at Mobile World Congress on February 25 in Barcelona. Both the flagship smartphones are likely to hit the market sometime in the second week of March.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd