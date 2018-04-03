Samsung Galaxy S9 Mini with Android 8.0 Oreo spotted on Geekbench

Samsung is apparently planning to launch a new mini variant of the Galaxy S9, according to the Geekbench entry. (Image of Samsung Galaxy S9 for representation) Samsung is apparently planning to launch a new mini variant of the Galaxy S9, according to the Geekbench entry. (Image of Samsung Galaxy S9 for representation)

Samsung is apparently planning to launch a mini variant of the Galaxy S9, the company’s flagship smartphone of 2018. A smartphone with the model number SM-G8750 has made an appearance on Geekbench (first spotted by Nashville Chatter), along with alleged specifications. While the name of the phone is missing, many believe the mysterious device will be a mini variant of the Galaxy S9.

According to the Geekbench entry, the smartphone is apparently powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and running Android 8.0 Oreo. The device scored 1619 points on the single-core test and 5955 on the multi-core one. The spec sheet point towards a premium mid-end smartphone, but Samsung might make some changes before it launches the device.

Samsung hasn’t launched a mini variant of the flagship smartphone since the Galaxy S5 Mini. The device was essentially the Galaxy S5 in a smaller body. Not just Samsung, a number of companies used to offer compact versions of their flagship smartphones – but with less powerful specifications and cheaper price tags. In recent months, Sony has launched the smaller variant of the Xperia XZ2 flagship smartphone, featuring a Snapdragon 845 processor and slim bezels.

In related news, Samsung has slashed the price of the Galaxy S8 series in India. The Galaxy S8 starts at Rs 49,990, while the Galaxy S8 Plus at Rs 53,990. The flagship devices were launched at Rs 57,990 and Rs 64,900, respectively.

