Samsung Galaxy S9 leaks in Lilac Purple colour, dual camera limited to Galaxy S9+

With less than a few days to go before Samsung’s big launch, the rumour mill is heating up regarding the launch of the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Now, prominent leaker Evan Blass shared what appear to be press shots of the upcoming Galaxy S9 and S9+ in a new lilac purple colour. The leaked press shots also give us yet another clear look at the camera setup on the two phones, once again hinting at dual-cameras on the Galaxy S9+.

Blass posted photos of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in a brand new colour option, which seems to be a shade of purple. The Galaxy S9 lineup is also said to be available in Midnight Black, Titanium Gray, and Coral Blue as well. Design-wise, though, the phones look exactly like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, barring a few incremental changes. For instance, the fingerprint scanner is now located underneath the camera module. The change is a welcome move, as many users reported the positioning on the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S8 lineup to be cumbersome.

In addition, the Galaxy S9+ will get a dual-camera setup, while the standard model will see a single camera lens. Interestingly, a dual-camera setup on the Galaxy S9+ is arranged vertically, similar to the one seen on the Apple iPhone X. According to recent reports, Samsung will use the Sony IMX345 sensor inside the Galaxy S9 lineup. While it is said to be of the same size as the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 sensors, the Sony IMX345 will support 480 frames per second (fps) video recording.

Separately, a TechRadar report claims the Galaxy S9 price could be $100 (or approx Rs 6409) more than the Galaxy S8. Last year, Apple introduced the iPhone X at $1000 (or approx Rs 64,095) for the 64GB model, while the top-end variant cost $1149 (or approx Rs 73,645) for the 256GB model. If we go by the report, then the base model of the Galaxy S9 may cost as high as $850 (or approx Rs 54,481), compared to the Galaxy S8 price of $750 (or approx Rs 48,010).

Previous reports claim both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will feature the latest Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 6GB RAM, either 64 or 128GB storage, microSD card support, and headphone jack. Samsung will launch the Galaxy S9 lineup at Mobile World Congress. The launch event will happen on February 25 in Barcelona.

