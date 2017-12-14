Samsung Galaxy S9 leaked schematic reveals design, hints at single rear camera

Samsung Galaxy S9 leaked design reveals fingerprint scanner position, single rear camera. (Image: Weibo) Samsung Galaxy S9 leaked design reveals fingerprint scanner position, single rear camera. (Image: Weibo)

Samsung Galaxy S9 is supposed to launch in January 2018 at CES in Las Vegas and a new leaked schematic has revealed details about the upcoming phone. It looks like Samsung is not going to introduce a fingerprint scanner under the display as was being rumoured, especially after the recent announcement by Synaptics, which showcased in-display fingerprint sensors for smartphones.

According to the image, which has been shared by Slashleaks and also posted on China’s Weibo microblogging website, the Galaxy S9 will continue to have a rear fingerprint scanner, but this one will be posted below the camera module. This is something that an earlier leak by GSMArena had also confirmed. Images of the S Health app were shared by GSMArena, which showcased the heart-rate sensor (built into the fingerprint scanner) is placed below the camera module.

Last year’s Samsung’s Galaxy S8 also had the fingerprint scanner at the back, but placed right next to the camera and this was heavily cricitised because people kept covering the camera module, instead of the scanner. Now, Samsung might just change the position to make it more convenient for users, according to the leaks.

The other interesting feature revealed by the leaked schematics is that the Galaxy S9 could have just a single rear camera. Rumours have claimed Samsung will limit the dual rear camera to the Galaxy S9+ version of the phone, similar to how iPhone 8 Plus has the dual rear camera while the smaller iPhone 8 sticks with a single lens set up on the back. So far Samsung has stuck with standard camera set up for a series, so we will have to wait and see if this changes.

As far as the fingerprint scanner under the display is concerned, there is still time for this technology to make an appearance on flagship phones. Apple’s iPhone X has in fact done away with Touch ID altogether and is relying on Face ID. Samsung Galaxy S8 also comes with a face recognition feature and an iris scanner, but the company also continued with the fingerprint scanner on the phones. Samsung is expected to improved the face recognition feature with the Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones, though it will not add extra hardware on the front like Apple.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S9 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and the international variant will be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9810 SoC. India will get the Exynos version of the phone. Samsung Galaxy S9 will likely stick with the 4GB RAM version, though a 6GB RAM variant could be introduced later on. According to reports, while Samsung will showcase the phone at CES 2018, it could hold an official launch event in March 2018 as well and sales will only begin after this.

