Samsung Galaxy S9 leaked in new hands-on video, reveals front panel

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ smartphones will come with major improvements on the camera and processor front. (Image of Samsung Galaxy S8) Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ smartphones will come with major improvements on the camera and processor front. (Image of Samsung Galaxy S8)

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launch has been confirmed for February 25, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC). Now a hands-on video of Galaxy S9 series has been spotted on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The 10-second video reveals what looks like a testing unit of Galaxy S9 series smartphone, with the same Infinity Display that we saw on the Galaxy S8. It showcases touch sensitivity of the upcoming device.

Samsung’s new flagship mobile phone, Galaxy S9 was leaked in another video by the same source, on Weibo. Posted in November, the video reveals the front panel of the Galaxy S9, which is said to sport the same glass and metal design as its predecessor Galaxy S8. Apart from Infinity Display, the phone will sport a dual curved edge screen with extremely thin bezels on the top and the bottom.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ smartphones will come with major improvements on the camera and processor front. Though Samsung is said to stick with a single camera lens at the back for the Galaxy S9, it could offer an enhanced overall performance with the new 3-stack fast readout camera sensor. It could come with support for super slow-motion videos and Tetracell technology to boost low-light performance.

A leaked retail box of Galaxy S9 has revealed the phone could get a regular single 12MP lens at the back with a new Super Speed technology for the camera, apart from the regular Dual Pixel which was introduced with Galaxy S7 series. The sensor will also support OIS (optical image stabilisation), Super slow-mo, and two different aperture sizes – f/1.5 and f/2.4. Samsung Galaxy S9 will get an 8MP auto focus (AF) camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ will feature the same 5.8-inch and 6.2-inches Infinity Display with 2K resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio like last year’s Galaxy S8. The higher-end Galaxy S9+ is expected to ship with dual 12MP cameras with f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture.

On the processor front, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor or the Exynos 9810 processor depending on the region. Both the smartphone could launch in 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB/128GB storage variants. Battery on the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ are expected to be the same as seen on Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ respectively.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd