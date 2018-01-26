Samsung Galaxy S9+ leaked in new case photos, reveals dual rear camera

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will launch ahead of MWC 2018 on February 25, 2018, as the company has now posted an official invite. New images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9+ have been leaked and posted online by a case maker. According to earlier leaks, the Galaxy S9+ is supposed to get a dual-rear camera, while the smaller variant will continue with the single rear camera.

According to GSMArena, which has also shared images of the cases, the Galaxy S9+ can be seen inside Poetic cases. Images of the Galaxy S9+ are still up on the website of the casemaker. The Galaxy S9+ is shown in two colour options: Grey and silver. If one looks at the mobile, it is very similar to the Galaxy S8+ on the front, which is not surprising and expected. However, the Galaxy S9+ has a dual rear camera as is seen from the photos and the fingerprint scanner is placed at the bottom of the camera module. Again we will have to see wait and see if the final Galaxy S9+ does indeed look like the pictures showcased on the site. But it does give a good idea around what to expect from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will launch on February 25 as has been confirmed. Both phones will continue with the Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor or the Exynos 9810 processor from Samsung itself. In India, Samsung launches the Exynos powered variant of the Galaxy S series. Samsung is also expected to stick with a similar battery size for S9 series with 3000 mAh and 3500 mAh ones for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series will also come with a new sensor from the company with the ability to record videos at 1080p resolution at 480 frames per second. Samsung is promising a new camera experience with the Galaxy S9 series and it looks like the phones will sport a dual-aperture as well.

