Samsung Galaxy S9’s Intelligent Scan feature isn’t secure as Face ID: Researcher

Samsung Galaxy S9’s newly introduced Intelligent Scan feature is faster, rather than more secure. According to a report from CNET, the Galaxy S9 still uses the 2D face recognition system previously featured in the Galaxy S8 and Note 7 smartphones. With Intelligent scan baked in, the phone first scans your face and then check for irises. If both fail, it will combine the two to unlock the phone. While the new system is definitely faster, but that doesn’t mean it is more secure.

The report cites Jan Krissler, a security researcher known as “Starbug” with the hacking group Computer Chaos Club, who had earlier exposed the Galaxy S8’s weaknesses. According to Krissler, there’s no point of hacking the Galaxy S9’s Intelligent Scan feature if there’s nothing new. “There is no fun in hacking just a new release of the same system,” Krissler told CNET in an email.

Meanwhile, Global Data analyst Avi Greengart believes that the Galaxy S9’s Intelligent Scan feature is clearly behind Apple’s Face ID. “Apple invested an enormous amount of money, time and effort into Face ID”, the CNET report quotes Greengart as saying.”Even though Samsung had a version of Face ID first, they’re playing catch-up”, Greengart adds.

While Samsung claims that Intelligent Scan uses the “collective strength of iris scanning and facial recognition technology” to unlock the device, however, it can’t be used to authenticate Samsung Pay payments just yet. This shows that Samsung is way behind Apple in the implementation of a secure facial recognition system on a flagship smartphone.

In case of the iPhone X, Face ID allows users to unlock the phone by just looking at it. Face ID essentially uses the TrueDepth front-facing camera system on the iPhone X to analyse over 30,000 “invisible dots” to create a 3D-image of a face. Apple claims FaceID is so accurate on the iPhone X that it can’t be fooled, even with a mask.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 25. The company plans to launch the two flagship smartphones on March 6 in India.

