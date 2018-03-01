Samsung Galaxy S9 has the ‘best performing smartphone display’, gets A+rating: DisplayMate

Samsung Galaxy S9 has the best display, according to DisplayMate. Samsung Galaxy S9 has the best display, according to DisplayMate.

Samsung Galaxy S9 has the best OLED display, better than the Apple iPhone X’s OLED panel. According to DisplayMate, the Galaxy S9 has the “the best performing smartphone display that we have ever tested”. DisplayMate, a company that specialises in in-depth analysis of display, has awarded the OLED Infinity Display the “Excellent A+” rating.

DisplayMate notes that the display quality on the Galaxy S9 lineup has been massively improved on various fronts over its predecessors – the Galaxy S8 and S8+. These include color accuracy, brightness, outdoor visibility, and reflectivity. It further says the screen visibility is “visually indistinguishable” from perfect. In Cinema Mode, the Galaxy S9 has been rated to 0.7 JNCD (Just Noticeable Color Difference), which essentially refers to the minimum colour difference that the human eye can perceive. The Galaxy S9 has also been rated as the best in terms of image quality and brightness. The display’s peak brightness of 1,130 nits is approximately 10.7 per cent brighter than that of the Galaxy S8, which debuted a year ago.

The South Korean launched the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 25. The flagship phones heavily emphasised on the camera and augmented reality features. Most of the improvements seem to be incremental over the Galaxy S8. Samsung Galaxy S9’s camera comes with an all-new dual aperture lens, Snapdragon 845 processor, stereo speakers, AR Emoji, and 960fps super slow-mo recording feature.

Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to India on March 6. Pricing and availability will be announced at the time of launch. The Galaxy S9 will be pitted against the Apple iPhone X and Google Pixel 2.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd