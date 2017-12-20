Samsung Galaxy S9+ GeekBench scores leaked online: Here’s what they reveal

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus: GeekBench 4 scores have been leaked online, and indicate big jump in performance. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus: GeekBench 4 scores have been leaked online, and indicate big jump in performance.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ GeekBench 4 scores have been leaked online for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset variant, and it looks like the new phone will see a jump in performance. According to GSMArena, which has also shared the scores, the single-core score performance of the Galaxy S9+ stands at 2422, while the multi-core score is at 8351, which is a significant bump in performance. However, these scores still do not beat Apple iPhone X’s A11 Bionic chip.

The scores do hint at the kind of performance that one should expect from the Samsung Galaxy S9 series, given this is the company’s first flagship for 2018. Samsung is expected to reveal these at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, which takes place next month in January. Though the actual sales for the Galaxy S9 might start later in March, 2018.

The model number is SM-G965U1, which stands for the larger Plus version and also reveal 5GB RAM. Samsung usually launches a variant with 6GB RAM for the Plus model, so we could see that launch alongside the 4GB RAM variant. It looks like the Benchmark app has got the RAM wrong in this case.

The phone is running Android 8.0 Oreo. Samsung just launched Galaxy A8 for 2018, which is still on Android Nougat and that is disappointing to say the least. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus version is expected to sport a dual rear camera on board, while the regular S9 will continue with a single camera on the back. Leaked images of the back cover of the S9 have indicated Samsung will go for a split in the camera capabilities between these two variants.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series will also see the fingerprint scanner being placed below the camera module, not next to it. Again, Samsung has already done this with the Galaxy A8 series, which also sports a Infinity Display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy S9 series will of course, continue with this style of display, and the international variant of the phone will be powered by Exynos 9810 octa-core processor. The battery size on the Galaxy S9 could also see a bump to 3200 mAh, according to some leaks.

