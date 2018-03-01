Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ vs Galaxy S8: Features and specifications comparison

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ India launch is set for March 6, and the company has already sent out media invites for an event in New Delhi. Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ India launch is set for March 6, and the company has already sent out media invites for an event in New Delhi.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ were made official on February 25 at an event in Barcelona. With the new smartphones, Samsung has introduced major changes on the camera front, the new Snapdragon 845 processor and more. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ also come with an updated Bixby and a new AR Emoji feature, which is Samsung’s answer to Apple’s Animojis for iPhone X. The phones feature the same glass and metal design that we saw on the Galaxy S8 series, though fingerprint sensor has been repositioned. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ continue with dual curved edge Infinity Super AMOLED display with 18:9 ratio.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ ship with ‘reimagined cameras’. This is the first time that Samsung is not sticking with the same cameras for both phones in its Galaxy S series. The Samsung Galaxy S9+ gets dual camera setup, while the Galaxy S9 comes with a single 12MP sensor at the back. Super-slow motion, dual aperture and bokeh mode for the higher-end version are among a few biggest changes. So what has really changed in Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ from Galaxy S8, galaxy S8+? Let us take a look:

Samsung Galaxy S9 expected price vs Galaxy S8: Price in India and availability

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ India launch is set for March 6, and the company has already sent out media invites for an event in New Delhi. Meanwhile, Samsung is taking pre-orders for the two flagship phones on its official India site. Those interested will have to pay Rs 2,000 to pre-book the devices. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ will be available via Flipkart in India and the e-commerce site already has a teaser page live for the smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ are expected to be priced under Rs 60,000 in India. The Galaxy S9 starts at $720 (Rs 46,500 approx) in the US, while the Galaxy S9+ base model costs $840 (Rs 54,000 approx). Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ were launched at a starting price of Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy S8: Design and Display

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S8 both come with a metal and glass design. The phones feature dual curved edge Infinity display, which comes with 18:9 aspect ratio. The front and back are covered with Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. Samsung Galaxy S8 gets a 5.8-inches Quad HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels and a pixel density of 570 ppi. Samsung Galaxy S8+ has a 6.2-inch screen. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ sport the same display, including size and resolution as the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ respectively. The fingerprint scanner on Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ is now placed below the rear camera lens, instead of besides it in Galaxy S8 series.

Samsung Galaxy S9 can be bought in Midnight Black, Coral Blue and Lilac Purple colour options. The Galaxy S8 series is available in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Coral Blue, Arctic Silver, Maple Gold and Rose Pink colour variants. Samsung Galaxy S9 as well as Galaxy S8 are IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy S8: Camera

For camera, Samsung has introduced a new Dual Aperture feature – f/1.5 and f/2.4 for low light and daylight performance – available for both Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The Dual Aperture lens automatically switches between various lighting conditions to take enhanced photos in daylight as well as low light. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ also support Super slow-motion videos at 960 frames per second. Users can add music to their super-slow motion videos, turn them into a GIF and share with friends.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ has 12MP+12MP rear cameras with dual OIS. The primary 12MP wide-angle sensor has -f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture while the secondary 12MP telephoto lens comes with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone is capable of taking ‘Bokeh’ style photos as well. Samsung Galaxy S9 has a single 12MP rear camera and ‘Bokeh’ mode is not supported. The front camera on both the phones is 8MP.

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ both sport a 12MP rear camera with Dual Pixel technology, f/1.7 aperture, OIS and LED flash. The front camera is 8MP with auto focus, f/1.7 aperture and 80-degree field-of-view. The phones support selective focus feature, though there is no super-slow motion mode.

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy S8: Processor, battery and memory

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ are powered by the latest Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor in the US, while international markets, including India will get the Exynos 9810 octa-core processor variant. Samsung Galaxy S9 features 4GB RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, while higher-end version has 6GB RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage. The phones support a microSD card slot for up to 400GB expandable storage.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ sport dual stereo speakers tuned by AKG and Dolby Atmos Sound. The new phones, just like Galaxy S8, ship with Samsung Knox security. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ come with the new Intelligent Scan feature that combines face recognition and iris scan to unlock the phone. Other authentication methods include fingerint sensor, pattern, or a PIN.

Samsung Galaxy S8 series smartphones are powered the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor in the US and other select markets. The India variant packs the Exynos 8995 octa-core processor. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable. Iris scanning, Samsung Knox, and other authentication features are available for Galaxy S8 as well.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ continue with the same 3,000 mAh and 3,500 mAh battery that we saw on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ respectively. The phones support fast charging technology and wireless charging as well.

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy S8: Software

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ run the company’s TouchWiz UI, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. Samsung’s virtual assistant Bixby gets a new feature, supporting live translation. Users will now be able to point the Bixby camera to a sign or text written in a different language to get the translation in the language they prefer. Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, etc are among a few Indian languages that are currently supported. Bixby camera can also be used to point at a food item to know how many calories it has.

New AR Emoji feature has also been introduced for Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+. The feature lets users create an Augmented Reality (AR) version of themselves by taking a selfie and share the version with their friends and family. Samsung says that users will be able to send 18 different expressions. People can customise the skin tone, clothes, etc of their Animoji character as well.

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ were launched with Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Bixby was launched with Galaxy S8 smartphones. Both Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S8 come with a dedicated Bixby button. Bixby can be used to know more about a product or place, translate a document, etc using voice commands. Bixby key can be customised to open specific apps, and more.

