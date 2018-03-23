Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ users report ‘dead spots’ or screen, company issues statement

Several users have taken to Samsung’s community forum as well as Reddit to complain of few dead spots on the bottom as well as top areas of the touchscreen. Several users have taken to Samsung’s community forum as well as Reddit to complain of few dead spots on the bottom as well as top areas of the touchscreen.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ users are reporting of issues leading to unresponsiveness at certain areas on display panels, being referred to as ‘dead spots’ or ‘dead zones’. Several users have taken to Samsung’s community forum as well as Reddit to complain of few dead spots on the bottom as well as top areas of the touchscreen. The South Korean giant seems to be aware of responsiveness issues on its new flagship smartphones and has issued a statement to Engadget saying it is looking into reports.

“At Samsung, customer satisfaction is core to our business and we aim to deliver the best possible experience. We are looking into a limited number of reports of Galaxy S9/S9+ touchscreen responsiveness issues. We are working with affected customers and investigating,” Samsung’s statement reads. Some people on Reddit have recommended factory reset for the phone to get rid of the issue.

According to Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ users, the touchscreen or display is failing to register inputs in certain areas. “Does anyone else have issues with the Galaxy S9 touchscreen? I’ve got a few dead spots on the bottom half of my screen. Getting a replacement phone shipped but do wonder if it is bad luck or a more common issue with the phone,” wrote a user on Samsung’s forum page.

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ are the company’s latest flagship devices, that were launched on February 25, ahead of Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona. Both the smartphones come with major improvements on the camera front when compared to Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+. The new phones support Super slow-mo videos at 960 fps and new AR Emojis, similar to the Animoji feature seen on the Apple iPhoneX. The devices get an Infinity display, which comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Samsung Galaxy S9 has a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED scree, while the Galaxy S9+ features a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display. Both the devices run Android 8.0 Oreo with TouchWiz UI on top, and are powered by the Exynos 9810 Octa-core processor in India. Galaxy S9 offers 4GB RAM and a 3,000mAh battery. It sports a single 12MP rear camera with dual aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4, while offering an 8MP front lens. The higher-end Galaxy S9+ has a 3,500mAh battery and 6GB RAM. Samsung Galaxy S9+ supports dual rear cameras, a combination of 12MP+12MP lens with dual aperture and an 8MP front camera.

