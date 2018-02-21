Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ to launch in augmented reality, 3D models leaked

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ will have the same metal and glass design. The phones will also continue with Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. (Image: Roland Quandt) Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ will have the same metal and glass design. The phones will also continue with Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. (Image: Roland Quandt)

Samsung is gearing up to launch Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ at its ‘Unpacked 2018’ event on February 25 in Barcelona. Now a report in XDA Developers claims the South Korean giant will show off the new phones in augmented reality (AR). The site also put out 3D images of Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+,which were extracted from the company’s ‘Unpacked 2018’ app by a Reddit user. Those interested in watching live stream for Samsung’s ‘Unpacked 2018’ event can download the app for free from the Google Play Store.

Samsung’s AR feature is hidden in the app, as per the report. Users can scan a box of Samsung product or the company’s logo to see teasers of the upcoming event. People will also be able to view the location of the event. Samsung Galaxy S9 in AR of 3D models of the phone will be accessible to people who scan a lanyard from the event. The images are apparently available on Samsung’s website, rather than on the ‘Unpacked 2018’ app.

Samsung Galaxy S9 images reveal several cosmetic changes, some of which have already been reported. For starters, the Galaxy S9 will sport a repositioned fingerprint sensor, below the rear camera lens. The Galaxy S9 will come with dual stereo speakers by AKG, placed at the bottom of the device. Samsung Galaxy S9 can be seen in Lilac Purple colour in 3D photos. The colour option was leaked by tipster Evan Blass earlier this month. The Galaxy S9 will ship with the same Bixby button we saw on the Galaxy S8 series, a new LED flash unit similar to Apple’s quad LED flash, and a new version of heart rate monitor.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ will have the same metal and glass design. The phones will also continue with Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The biggest change with the S9 series is expected on the camera front and Samsung’s own teasers have indicated this as well. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor in the US, while other market, including India will get the Exynos 9810 variant.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ will get dual rear cameras, a combination of 12MP+12MP sensors. The Galaxy S9 will have a single 12MP rear camera. Both the smartphones will come with dual apertures: f/1.5 and f/2.4 for improve low light performance. Samsung will keep the front camera at 8MP. Both phones will be on Android Oreo 8.0 with Samsung’s Touch Wiz on top. 3D style Animojis are expected on the Galaxy S9 series.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd