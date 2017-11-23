Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 could release at CES 2018 in Las Vegas: Report

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus will launch in January itself at CES 2018. (File photo of S8. Source: Reuters) Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus will launch in January itself at CES 2018. (File photo of S8. Source: Reuters)

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus will be revealed in January, 2018 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas itself, according to a new report by Evan Blass for Venture Beat. However, the official event will still take place in March. Blass runs the Evleaks handle on Twitter, which is known for its accurate leaks around upcoming smartphones. According to the report, Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be revealed ahead of the timeline, unlike the Galaxy S8 which launched in March.

The reports adds the new Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be a “tock” model for 2018, which means there will not be a major design upgrade. Just like last year’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, both the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will have a 5.8-inch and a 6.2-inch Infinity display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The metal glass design will continue on both phones.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor in the US, while the international variant will be powered by the Exynos 9810 processor from Samsung itself. Recently GeekBench scores for the international variant of the Galaxy S9 were leaked online and revealed that the smartphone was running on Android Oreo and has 4GB RAM on board along with the new 9810 processor from Samsung.

Samsung tends to launch a 6GB RAM variant for the Galaxy S series later on. The report adds it is not clear if Samsung will reveal all the details about the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in January itself. Samsung could just showcase the devices at CES 2018. Venture Beat’s report also notes Samsung will get rid of the headphone jack and the bigger S9+ will have 6GB RAM on board, a dual rear camera and both variants will come with 64GB on board storage.

We’ve also seen reports claiming Samsung Galaxy S9 will come with improved software for the face and iris scan feature, though the company won’t pack any extra hardware like Apple does on the iPhone X. Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will not feature a fingerprint scanner under the display, according to most reports.

The two phones will also come with heat pipes and Samsung has reportedly started manufacturing these. According to leaks, the model number for Galaxy S9 is SM-960 and SM-965. Samsung is also expected to release its Galaxy X smartphone, which is supposed to be a bendable mobile from the company.

