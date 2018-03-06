Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ price in India starts at Rs 57,900: Features, specs

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ have launched in India. The price in India of the Galaxy S9 is Rs 57,900 while the Galaxy S9 Plus will cost Rs 64,900. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indianexpress.com) Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ have launched in India. The price in India of the Galaxy S9 is Rs 57,900 while the Galaxy S9 Plus will cost Rs 64,900. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indianexpress.com)

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in India, the company’s latest flagship smartphones. Both phones made their debut last week at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 25. Although they don’t look too different from last year’s Galaxy S8 and S8+, Samsung says most of the improvements have been made inside.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 + Price in India, launch offers

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ aren’t cheap, though. Samsung Galaxy S9 starts at Rs 57,900 for the 64GB variant, whereas the Galaxy S9+ will cost Rs 64,900 for the same storage capacity. The 256GB variants of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are priced at Rs 65,900 and Rs 72,900, respectively. They’ll be available in three colour options: Midnight Black, Coral Blue, and Lilac Purple. The Galaxy S9 lineup will hit the Indian market starting March 16 from offline retail outlets as well as from Flipkart.

Samsung is also offering Rs 6000 cashback on HDFC bank credit cards for those who purchase the Galaxy S9 phones. Users will also get Rs 6000 cashback if they purchase the Galaxy S9 from Paytm. There is another Rs 6000 additional off on exchange of an older device. Samsung is also partnering with Airtel and Vodafone and Jio for offers on the Galaxy S9. Airtel users can purchase the phone for as low as Rs 9,900 for postpaid plans for Rs 2,499 per month. Vodafone users will get free Netflix subscription for one year with the Galaxy S9 smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+: Display

Samsung is selling the Galaxy S9 in two variants; the standard variant with a 5.8-inch display and a 6.2-inch Galaxy S9+. Both of them are Quad HD AMOLED screens with a slight curve at the edges, similar to the previous generation Galaxy S8 and S8+. Samsung has not incorporated an in-display fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S9, unlike the Vivo X20 Plus UD. Instead, the fingerprint scanner can be found on the back of the devices; it’s now under the camera lens rather than on the side.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+: Processor and software

In India, Samsung Galaxy S9 is powered by the company’s own Exynos 9810 processor, which isn’t surprising. For other markets including the US and China, Samsung Galaxy S9 comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 mobile processor. Samsung Galaxy S9 comes with 4GB RAM with 64GB and 256GB, while Galaxy S9+ features 6GB RAM and 64GB/256GB storage capacities. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones are backed by 3000 mAh and 3500 mAh respectively. The new phones are powered by Android 8.0 Oreo with TouchWiz UI on top.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+: Camera

The larger of the two models, the Galaxy S9+, gains a dual-camera setup on the back and both phones promise to perform better in low-light conditions all thanks to a dual-aperture system. The phones have rear cameras with adjustable aperture settings, allowing the devices to take pictures at either f/1.5 or f/2.4 aperture. Both Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will support super slow mode at 960 frames per second.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+: Stereo speakers and headphone jack

The new speaker system has been designed in collaboration with Dolby Atmos and AKG. Samsung says the company has made emphasis on improving the speakers on the Galaxy S9 lineup. The arrival of stereo speakers is a welcome move on the part of Samsung. Also, Samsung has retained the headphone jack as well.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+: AR Emoji

Samsung has added a new feature called AR Emoji, which essentially allows users to take a selfie and convert into their own customised avatar. Samsung said these animated AR Emojis can be shared through various social media platforms. Samsung’s AR Emoji is the answer to Apple’s “animoji” feature on the iPhone X.

Samsung is rather stiff competition in the high-end smartphone market from Apple, which currently offers the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in the premium segment. There’s a strong competition coming from OnePlus and Google as well. The success of the Galaxy S9 is crucial for the South Korean giant in the Indian market where it has been defeated by Xiaomi in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to research firm IDC.

