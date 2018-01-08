Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus memory configurations leaked: Report

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus memory configurations leaked online. (Representational Image of Galaxy S8. Image Source: Reuters) Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus memory configurations leaked online. (Representational Image of Galaxy S8. Image Source: Reuters)

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus have seen quite a few leaks, especially on China’s Weibo platform. Now, another leak claims to have put out the RAM and storage configurations of the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphones. According to earlier leaks, Samsung was supposed to showcase Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus at CES 2018, but this has not happened. Samsung might just reveal the phones at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, or we could see a March launch timeline for the Galaxy S9 series like with the previous Galaxy S8 smartphones.

According to the latest leak posted on Weibo, Samsung Galaxy S9 will come with two options: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and 4GB RAM with 128GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus on the other hand, will come with 6GB RAM and three storage variants: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. It also claims Samsung might push a 512GB model of the phone, though this could be temporary and offered only in select markets, claims the Weibo post.

SamMobile which has also reported on the leak, says this can be seen as confirmation that Galaxy S9 might not actually end up with the dual rear camera. Previous leaks have claimed Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus will get the dual rear camera and not the smaller device. Samsung is expected to stick with the Infinity display on the S9 series.

Samsung Galaxy S9 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor in the US, while in India and other international markets, it will come with the company’s own Exynos 9810 processor. Samsung has in the past introduced higher RAM and storage variants for the Galaxy S8 Plus and Note 8 as well, so it might do the same with the Galaxy S9 series.

