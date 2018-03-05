Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launch in India tomorrow: Expected price, specifications, and more

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launch in India tomorrow on March 6: Price in India, specifications and features. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launch in India tomorrow on March 6: Price in India, specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will launch in India on March 6, which is tomorrow. Samsung is hosting the event in Delhi at 11:30 am IST. The Galaxy S9 launch takes place in India just over a week after the phones were first unveiled in Barcelona at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. Samsung usually introduces the flagship Galaxy S series in India a month after the global launch, but this time around the strategy is different and the phone will make their India debut along with the global launch.

Samsung India online store is already accepting pre-bookings for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ for a token amount of Rs 2000. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are to go on sale on March 16 globally, and the company will likely follow a similar date for the Indian market. Samsung’s new Galaxy S9 series comes with offer improved camera experience to take on Apple’s iPhone X and Google Pixel 2. Recently DxOMark, which is known for testing and rating smartphone cameras, has placed Samsung Galaxy S9+ as the best camera ahead of both its rivals.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ expected price in India

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S9, the price will be closely watched. In the US, the smaller Samsung Galaxy S9 is priced at $720, which is nearly Rs 47,000, while the Plus variant starts at $840 or nearly Rs 54,000. The Galaxy S9 will likely cost more in India with a price of Rs 50,000 plus for the base 64GB variant, while the Galaxy S9+ will likely cost Rs 60,000 plus for the 64GB variant. Samsung Galaxy S9 series has launched in three storage variants this time: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB versions. Samsung will likely bring only the 64GB and 256GB variants to the Indian market.

This time around there is also a new Lilac Purple colour variant from Samsung for both the phones.

The bigger Samsung Galaxy S9+ has a dual-rear camera, while the Galaxy S9 has a single lens at the back. The bigger Samsung Galaxy S9+ has a dual-rear camera, while the Galaxy S9 has a single lens at the back.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy S9 has a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display, comes with 4GB RAM and a single rear 12MP rear camera with dual variable aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. The front is 8MP, while the battery is 3000 mAh. The rear camera is capable of super-slow motion video at 960fps at 720p resolution. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will both be powered by the Exynos 9810 chipset, which is an octa-core processor. Both phones are on Android 8.0 Oreo with TouchWiz UI on top.

The bigger Samsung Galaxy S9+ comes with a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display, 6GB RAM and 3500 mAh battery. Galaxy S9+ has a dual rear camera: 12MP+12MP with dual OIS. The wide-angle sensor, which is 12MP comes with dual variable aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. The telephoto lens is also 12MP with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is 8MP with f/1.7 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ also come with a new AR Emoji feature, where users can convert their selfie into a customised emoji, which can then be shared via SMS, or other third-party messaging apps. AR Emoji is a similar idea to Apple’s Animoji, which is available on the iPhone X.

