Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launch date, pre-order and release date leaked

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are supposed to launch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, and now the dates for this have been leaked online. This one comes from Evan Blass, also known as evleaks on Twitter, and who in the past said Samsung would showcase the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ at the recently concluded CES 2018 show in Las Vegas. Though this did not happen, Samsung’s Mobile division head DJ Koh confirmed to reporters at CES that the Galaxy S9, S9+ will launch at MWC 2018.

According to Evan Blass’ tweets, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will launch on February 26, with pre-orders opening from March 1 and shipping from March 16. The India launch timelines for the Galaxy S9 series will likely be in mid-March, if one goes by previous patterns from the company. Blass is quoting ‘C-level executive at a major casemaker for this claim, and it remains to be seen if Samsung sticks with the timeline.

The tweet from Evan Blass reads, “According to a C-level executive at a major casemaker, the go-to-market schedule for Galaxy S9 / S9+ is as follows: Launch – 2/26 Pre-orders – 3/1 Ships/releases – 3/16.” Last year’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were launched in New York, though the Galaxy S7 series was officially unveiled at MWC.

Officially the MWC 2018 opens in Barcelona on February 26, and Samsung Galaxy S9 could be the big launch event that sets the agenda for the rest of the show. Again we will have to wait and see if Samsung does go with these exact dates, but the phones are going to be revealed at MWC 2018.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will continue with the Full Infinity Display with 18:9 aspect ratio as we have seen on the Galaxy S8 series and the Note 8 smartphone. The Galaxy S9 will have a dual aperture, but a single rear camera, while the bigger S9 Plus is expected to get dual rear cameras on board.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be powered by the Exynos 9810 processor in international markets, while the US variant will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. India gets the Exynos version of the phone. Some leaks and reports have also claimed that a 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S9+ could be launched by the company later on, and this could be restricted to a few markets.

