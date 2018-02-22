Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ India launch soon after MWC 2018, hints Flipkart

Flipkart has begun teasing Samsung’s Galaxy S9 lineup on its e-commerce platform, ahead of the phone’s official launch on February 25 in Barcelona. Flipkart has begun teasing Samsung’s Galaxy S9 lineup on its e-commerce platform, ahead of the phone’s official launch on February 25 in Barcelona.

With leaks and rumours coming from every side, the launch of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will happen sooner than expected. Flipkart has begun teasing Samsung’s Galaxy S9 lineup on its e-commerce platform, hinting that India is among the first wave of countries to get the flagship phones. Samsung is scheduled to launch the Galaxy S9 and S9+ on February 25 in Barcelona, ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress.

A teaser on Flipkart focuses on the camera, with the tagline “The camera. Reimagined”, along with the number “9”. The Flipkart page also teases the upcoming smartphones will arrive on February 25 – the same date the company plans to hold its Unpacked event in Barcelona, a day before the MWC 2018 officially kicks off. From the teaser, at least, it’s safe to say that Samsung has kick-started promoting the Galaxy S9 in India well in advance.

The Galaxy S9 will be officially unveiled later this week, and based on the leaks and speculation we’ve heard so far, it appears that there won’t be any surprise left. The Galaxy S9 is said to feature a 5.7-inch display, while the Galaxy S9+ will get a 6.2-inch display. Samsung will most likely keep the fingerprint scanner on the back of the devices to accommodate the 18:9:5 aspect ratio. The Galaxy S9 will ship with a Snapdragon 845 processor in the US, and the company’s own Exynos 9810 in other parts of the world, including India.

Samsung will most likely keep the fingerprint scanner on the back of the devices to accommodate the 18:9:5 aspect ratio.

The phones will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo. Perhaps the notable improvements we should expect from the Galaxy S9 will be on the camera front. The Galaxy S9 will have a single 12MP camera, while the Galaxy S9+ will get a dual-camera setup on the back. The camera will have a variable aperture which adjusts according to the available light, switching between f/2.4 to f/1.5 when needed. The phones will be capable of record slow-motion videos at 480 frames per second at 1080p. Word on the street is that the Galaxy S9 will get the advanced Iris scanner as well.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will reportedly feature an Animoji-like “3D emoji” feature. Other additions include a new speaker setup, where the earpiece will function as a second speaker. A recent report from claims Samsung may launch a new “Uhsupp” social network along with the Galaxy S9 lineup.

