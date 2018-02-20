Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ detailed specifications, images leaked: Here’s what we know

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ images leaked by Winfuture.de along with full specifications. Image source Winfuture.de Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ images leaked by Winfuture.de along with full specifications. Image source Winfuture.de

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are due to launch on February 25 in Barcelona, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 and the latest set of leaks have given away detailed information about the new phones. Samsung’s own invite and teasers have hinted that the camera will be the highlight of the upcoming Galaxy S9 series. Now, German website Winfuture.de has revealed press images, colours and full specifications of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. It also looks like the S9 will come with dual aperture capabilities on the camera.

According to the specifications shared by Winfuture.de, the Galaxy S9 will have a 12MP rear camera with dual apertures of f/1.5 and f/2.4. It also looks like low-light images will be drastically improved on the Galaxy S9, which will also come with the option of recording videos at 960 frames per second. The report also confirms that the Galaxy S9+ will come with a dual-rear camera with a 12MP sensor with dual aperture (f/1.5 and f/2.4) and the second sensor will also be 12MP with f/2.4 aperture. It has been rumoured that Samsung will limit the dual-rear camera to the bigger variant of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will continue with the same display size from last year: 5.8-inches on the smaller phone, 6.2-inches on the bigger device and the same QHD+ resolution with an 18.5:9 resolution. The Galaxy S9 will continue with the Infinity Display which is edge-to-edge and curved on both sides.

Colours for the Galaxy S9 will be the Black, Purple, Coral Blue and Titanium Gray. Previously we have seen leaked images of the Lilac purple variant of the Galaxy S9+. On the processor front, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 will power the US variant of the phone, while other markets including India, will get the Exynos 9810 processor. Both are octa-core processors and the RAM is expected to remain at 4GB, though there would be a 6GB RAM version as well.

The report also adds that the storage space on Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be limited to 64 GB, though the expandable storage could be extended to 400 GB compared to last year’s 256GB. The front camera will remain at 8MP while the battery capacity will be 3000 mAh and 3500 mAh for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ respectively, according to the leaked report. As already noted, the biggest change in the Galaxy S9 is expected on the camera front. The iris recognition scanner is also expected to improve. Teasers have also indicated Samsung could add an animoji style feature to the Galaxy S9’s camera app.

