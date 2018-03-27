Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+128GB variant launched in India: Here are the prices

Samsung Galaxy S9 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 61,900, while the Galaxy S9+ costs Rs 68,900. Samsung Galaxy S9 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 61,900, while the Galaxy S9+ costs Rs 68,900.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones with 128GB storage variants have been officially launched in the Indian market. Samsung’s new flagships will be available across offline retail stores as well as online platforms. Samsung Galaxy S9 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 61,900, while the Galaxy S9+ (128GB) costs Rs 68,900. To recall, the two phones were launched in February this year in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants globally, though only 64GB and 256GB storage options made it to India initially.

Samsung Galaxy S9 comes with 4GB RAM, while the higher-end Galaxy S9+ has 6GB RAM. The Galaxy S9 starts at Rs 57,900 for the 64GB variant, whereas the Galaxy S9+ costs Rs 64,900 for the same storage capacity. The 256GB variants of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are priced at Rs 65,900 and Rs 72,900, respectively. Both the devices can be bought in three colour options – Midnight Black, Coral Blue and Lilac Purple.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ come with a 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch display respectively. Both phones are 2K resolution with SAMOLED display quality and Samsung continues with the edge-to-edge Infinity Display on the Galaxy S9 phones. The big change in the Galaxy S9 series is the camera. The rear camera on the S9 and S9+ features dual variable aperture of f/1.7 and f/2.4, which is automatically adjusted based on lighting conditions.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S9+ review: The best Android flagship, best camera too

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have another major point of difference, other than the display and battery size. The big S9+ comes with a dual rear camera which is 12MP+12MP with dual variable aperture, while the smaller Galaxy S9 has a single 12MP camera at the back. Samsung has also introduced a Super Slow-motion at 960FPS at 720p on the Galaxy S9 series. Both the phones come with this feature. Another addition of the S9 series is the introduction of AR Emojis on the camera. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are powered by the Exynos 9810 processor.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd