Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ leaked in new images, Plus version to sport dual rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have been leaked in pictures by skin manufacturer dBrand, giving us a good look at the two upcoming devices. Samsung has already confirmed its new flagship series will launch on February 25, ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Going by the images, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will come with the same dual curved edge Infinity Display with 18:9 aspect ratio that we saw on the Galaxy S8 series.

The biggest highlight will be the presence of dual rear cameras for the Plus variant. Interestingly, Samsung traditionally sticks with the same camera specifications for both variants of its S series smartphones. However, it looks like the South Korean giant is set to make an exception this time, given dual cameras have become a common feature in flagships these days. Samsung Galaxy S9’s biggest rival iPhone X sports dual cameras at the back, a combination of 12MP wide-angle and a 12MP telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will have a repositioned fingerprint sensor, present right below the back camera lens. The sensor on the Galaxy S8 phones is placed on the left side of the camera, which has managed to draw some flak from users owing to inconvenience in accesibility. Samsung could fix this issue in the new Galaxy S9 devices.

Samsung Galaxy S9 is said to feature a 5.8-inch display, while the Galaxy S9+ will get a 6.2-inch display. The phones will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor in the US and China, though India and other countries will get Samsung’s Exynos 9810. The Galaxy S9 will get 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the Galaxy S9+ will get 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In terms of camera, both the phones will have variable apertures (f/2.4 and f/2.5) on their 12MP rear camera. The Galaxy S9+ is expected to a combination of 12MP+12MP cameras on the back. The Galaxy S9 lineup will also include a new feature called “Intelligent Scan”, which could combine iris and facial recognition technology together. Apart from Dual Pixel technology, we could see the cameras support Super Slo-mo, and a new Super Speed technology and optical image stabilisation (OIS) on both the sensors for Galaxy S9+.

