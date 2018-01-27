Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ leaked in images ahead of Feb 25 launch

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will retain the Super AMOLED Infinity Display that we saw on the Galaxy S8 series. (Image Source: Evan Blass) Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will retain the Super AMOLED Infinity Display that we saw on the Galaxy S8 series. (Image Source: Evan Blass)

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will launch on February 25, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which is scheduled to take place from February 26 to March 1 in Barcelona. Now tipster Evan Blass has put out pictures of Samsung’s new flagships on Twitter, giving us a good look at the two phones. According to a report in Venture Beat, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will begin to ship and sell on March 16.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will retain the Super AMOLED Infinity Display that we saw on the Galaxy S8 series. The Galaxy S9 will sport a 5.8-inch display, while the S9+ a 6.2-inch, with 18:9 aspect ratio. The new Samsung phones will come with a repositioned fingerprint sensor, underneath the rear camera lens. The fingerprint scanner was present alongside the camera lens at the back, on the Galaxy S8 devices. Samsung is expected to add stereo speakers at the bottom of the two devices.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ images reveal minimum bezels on the left and right sides of the screen. Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Galaxy S9 lineup would be “reimagined” camera, which was teased by the company in its Unpacked event invite. The report suggests that both Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will come with variable aperture (f/2.4 and f/1.5) on their 12MP primary camera. Other features include a Super Slow-mo mode, Dual Pixel technology and a new Super Speed technology.

Samsung Galaxy S9 will sport a single 12MP rear lens, while the higher-end Galaxy S9+ could feature dual camera setup at the back, a combination of 12MP+12MP sensors. Notably, the cameras in the upcoming Galaxy S9 series will be vertically aligned, a departure from horizontally aligned camera lens in the Galaxy S8 smartphones. The front camera will be an 8MP one.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 in the US and China, while other markets across the globe will get the Exynos 9810 variants. The Galaxy S9 is said to come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S9+ will feature 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphones will run Android 8.0 Oreo. The Galaxy S9 is expected to feature a 3000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S9+ will settle with a 3500mAh cell.

