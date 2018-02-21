Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launch on February 25: Everything we know so far

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launch on February 25: Expected specifications, price, features and more. Image credit Evan Blass/evleaks on Twitter. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launch on February 25: Expected specifications, price, features and more. Image credit Evan Blass/evleaks on Twitter.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will officially be unveiled on February 25 in Barcelona, but thanks to a spate of leaks around specifications, images, most details around the upcoming phones are known. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are also expected to be more expensive than the previous year’s Galaxy S8 series, according to some reports.

The biggest change with the S9 series is expected on the camera front and Samsung’s own teasers have indicated this as well. The design will continue to be the metal and glass one that we’ve seen on Samsung Galaxy S7, S8, Note8, etc. Samsung will also introduce a new version of the DeX Pad for the Galaxy S9 series, where a user can plug in the device and enjoy a desktop-like experience on the mobile itself. Here’s a look at everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ so far.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Design, Display

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ will have the same metal and glass design. The phones will also continue with Infinity Display, which has an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and is bezel-less on the sides and narrow bezels on the top and bottom. Samsung’s new flagship phones will continue with the dual curved edges on the display as well. The Galaxy S9 will have a 5.8-inch QHD+ resolution and SAMOLED display type, while the Plus variant will have a 6.2-inches one with similar display type and resolution. There will be no physical home button on the front like the previous Galaxy S8 series.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Processor, RAM, Storage

Leaked scores for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have indicated that they have 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM respectively. Both phones will be powered by the Exynos 9810 octa-core processor in India and other international markets. However, in the US Samsung Galaxy S9 series will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which is also an octa-core one.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ full specifications, images leaked ahead of global launch

The on-board storage for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will remain at 64GB and the microSD card support could now be at 400GB compared to the earlier 256GB support. Some leaks have also talked about how Samsung could launch a 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S9, but this remains highly unlikely for now.

Both phones will be powered by the Exynos 9810 octa-core processor in India and other international markets. Image credit Evan Blass/Evleaks on Twitter. Both phones will be powered by the Exynos 9810 octa-core processor in India and other international markets. Image credit Evan Blass/Evleaks on Twitter.

In terms of performances, leaked Geekbench scores for the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ indicate a more powerful performance. However, the scores still cannot beat the Apple iPhone 8 and its A11 Bionic chip. Still, the Galaxy S9+ will likely be the most powerful Android flagship when it launches in the market.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Camera, Battery

Samsung is expected to make some major changes to the camera on both phones. In first, the dual rear camera will be limited to the Galaxy S9+ and Samsung is no longer continuing with the trend of having standard cameras on both variants. The Galaxy S9 will have a 12MP rear camera with dual apertures: f/1.5 and f/2.4 for improve low light performance.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ will have a dual-rear camera, and there will be a Lilac Purple version of the phone as well. (Image credit Evan Blass/evleaks on Twitter) Samsung Galaxy S9+ will have a dual-rear camera, and there will be a Lilac Purple version of the phone as well. (Image credit Evan Blass/evleaks on Twitter)

In contrast, the Galaxy S9+ will come with 12MP+12MP cameras on the back and one sensor will again have dual variable aperture. Samsung will keep the front camera at 8MP. The rear camera could also be capable of recording videos at 960 frames per second. An Animoji style feature is also expected. We will have to wait and see which camera features turn out to be true when the Galaxy S9 is revealed. Samsung is unlikely to make changes in the battery size and Galaxy S9 will have a 3000 mAh one, while the S9+ will have a 3500 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Newer features, Software

Both phones will be on Android Oreo 8.0 with Samsung’s Touch Wiz on top. We will have to wait and see if Samsung announces some new Bixby-related features. Bixby is the company’s own voice assistant. 3D style Animojis are expected on the Galaxy S9 series. Some reports have also talked about Samsung launching a new social network with the new Galaxy S9 phones. The face recognition feature is expected to get some major improvements as well.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are expected to go on sale mid-March and the India launch will take place after this. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are expected to go on sale mid-March and the India launch will take place after this.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Expected Price, India launch

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are expected to go on sale mid-March. The India launch ideally takes place a month after the phones have hit the global market, so we can expect these in store in April 2018. Samsung India is already asking users to register their interest in the Galaxy S9, though this is not a pre-booking.

In terms of pricing, UK-based TechRadar £739, which is nearly Rs 67,000 plus in the UK. This will be a £50 hike from the Galaxy S8 pricing from last year in the UK. In India, the Galaxy S8 was launched at Rs 57,900 while the Galaxy S8+ was priced Rs 64,900. We can expect the pricing for Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ to slightly higher when it launches in India, though this will all depend on how the international variants are priced.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd