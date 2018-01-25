Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launch confirmed for February 25 at MWC 2018

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ will launch on February 25 at MWC 2018 as the company has now officially shared its invite for the event. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ will launch on February 25 at MWC 2018 as the company has now officially shared its invite for the event.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ will launch on February 25 as the company has now officially shared its invite for the event. Samsung’s new flagship mobile phone, the Galaxy S9 series will be unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, which was expected. Previously, the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge series was unveiled at MWC, though the Galaxy S8 series was launched in March in New York.

Samsung’s invite for the launch of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ indicates the focus will be on the camera. Rumours have indicated that Samsung might just stick with a single lens on the back for the Galaxy S9, but it could make some drastic changes to the camera’s overall performance.

Samsung’s invite for Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ launch says, “If a picture is worth a thousand words, the latest member of the Galaxy family has a lot to say. On February 25, Samsung Electronics will showcase the next generation of Galaxy devices that reimagines the camera and redefines the way you share your moments.” Samsung Galaxy S9 event will start 6 pm CET (10.30 pm IST) on February 25, 2018 during Mobile World Congress. Samsung will be showcasing the device in its booth at the annual mobile conference as well. The South-Korean company will also host a live stream for the launch of its new flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ will continue to sport the same 5.8-inch and 6.2-inches Infinity Display with 2K resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio like last year’s Galaxy S8. The full display is something Samsung will stick given that most other flagships now sport this as well. The glass and metal design is also unlikely to change on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

On the processor front, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor or the Exynos 9810 processor depending on the region. Reports claim there will be a 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variant for both phones and there could 64GB and 128GB storage versions. Some reports have also claimed a 512GB storage version for this phone, but we will have to wait and see if this does get launched.

On the battery front, Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ will likely continue with the same specifications as last year’s phones. This would be 3000 mAh for the regular Galaxy S9 and 3500 mAh for the Galaxy S9+ smartphone. However, the phones could come with 15W fast charging as well, according to leaks from a certification site.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ camera specifications

As the invite indicates, the camera department is where Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ promise to impress. The company recently announced a new 3-stack fast readout camera sensor which can record 1080p videos at 480 frames per second. Details about this new ISOCELL sensor have been published on Samsung’s website and it will likely be a part of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones.

This also means the Galaxy S9 might be able to shoot 720p videos at 960 frames per second, which means super slow-motion videos. Sony’s Xperia XZ Premium previously had this feature. The new sensor also comes with what Samsung calls “Tetracell technology” to boost low-light performance. According to South Korea’s ET News, the Galaxy S9+ will feature dual 12MP cameras with f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture, while smaller Galaxy S9 will continue with the 12MP shooter and f/1.5 variable aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+: When will they launch in India

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be revealed at MWC 2018 and according to leaks, the pre-orders should begin in first week of March, with the phones officially going on sale in the March end itself. Now an India launch usually takes places a month or so after the official unveiling, so we can expect an India event in March event and sales by early April. This is if Samsung sticks with the launch patterns from previous years.

