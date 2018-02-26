Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ expected price, release date: India pre-booking at Rs 2000

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were launched at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event in Barcelona on February 25 ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC). Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were launched at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event in Barcelona on February 25 ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC).

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have been made official. The smartphones will go on sale in international markets including the US starting March 16. Meanwhile, Samsung India is accepting pre-bookings for Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on its online store for an amount of Rs 2,000. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were launched at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event in Barcelona on February 25 ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC). The phones sport the same design language seen on the Galaxy S8 series, though they come with major improvements on the camera front and the new Snapdragon 845 processor. The Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get dual aperture for cameras, and Samsung has gone with dual rear camera setup for the Plus variant.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will also come with a new AR Emoji feature, which scans the user’s face to create a cartoon version on them. Users can create 18 different expressions and send via SMS, third-party apps like WhatsApp, etc. Both the phones ship with dual-stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos surround sound capabilities. Other features include IP68 water and dust-resistant as well as Samsung has also shifted the fingerprint scanner below the camera module and the face and iris scan feature is also present on both phones.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ expected India price, release date

Samsung Galaxy S9 starts at $720 (Rs 46,500 approx) in the US, while the Galaxy S9+ starts at a price of $840 (Rs 54,000 approx). India pricing is expected to be on a slightly higher side. The phones are expected to release in India in March, though an exact date is unclear at this moment. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ can be bought in Lilac Purple, Midnight Black and Coral Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy S9 features a 5.8-inches display, while the Galaxy S9+ has a bigger 6.2-inches 2K resolution display. Samsung continues with dual curved edge Infinity display, which comes with 18:9 aspect ratio along with metal and glass design for the two phones. The new phones are powered by Android 8.0 Oreo with TouchWiz UI on top.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ come with dual aperture feature, which is f/1.5 and f/2.4 for low light and daylight performance. The Galaxy S9+ gets 12MP +12MP rear cameras with dual OIS on the back. The wide-angle 12MP sensor has F/1.5 and F/2.4 aperture while the telephoto lens is also 12MP with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera on both phones is 8MP with f/1.7 aperture. The Galaxy S9 features a single 12MP lens. Both Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will support super slow mode at 960 frames per second.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones are backed by 3000 mAh and 3500 mAh respectively. Samsung has also introduced some new features to the Bixby camera, which now supports live translation via the camera. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be powered by the Exynos 9810 octa-core processor in international markets, which includes India. In the US, the phones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor. Samsung Galaxy S9 comes with 4GB RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB, while Galaxy S9+ features 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd