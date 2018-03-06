Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ India launch Live updates: Sale from March 16, price starts at Rs 57,900

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ India Launch Live Updates: The two flagship phones will be launched for the India market today. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ India Launch Live Updates: The two flagship phones will be launched for the India market today.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ the two new flagship phones from the South-Korean technology company, have been launched for the Indian market today. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ look very similar to their predecessors, the Galaxy S8 and S8+, but come with some new features. The camera is the highlight of the new Galaxy S9 smartphones, which has a new dual variable aperture to ensure best picture quality, even in low-light conditions. There’s also the option of shooting super-slow-motion videos with the Galaxy S9 phones.

However, there is one big change with the Galaxy S9 series. This time, the rear camera on the two variants is different. Samsung Galaxy S9 has a single rear camera with dual variable aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4, while the Galaxy S9 Plus has a dual rear camera with dual variable aperture and a 12MP telephoto sensor as well. Samsung Galaxy S9 is priced at Rs 57,900 plus and Rs 64,900 for the Galaxy S9 Plus variant with 64GB on board storage. The Galaxy S9 with 256GB storage is priced at Rs 65,900, while the 256GB variant of the Galaxy S9 Plus is going to cost Rs 72,900. Here are the live updates for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ launch in India.

