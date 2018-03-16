Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ go on sale in India today: Price, launch offers, features, etc

Samsung Galaxy S9 is priced starting at Rs 57,900 for the 64GB storage variant, whereas the Galaxy S9+ will cost Rs 64,900 for the same storage capacity. Samsung Galaxy S9 is priced starting at Rs 57,900 for the 64GB storage variant, whereas the Galaxy S9+ will cost Rs 64,900 for the same storage capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ smartphones are now available for purchase via Samsung Shop, Flipkart as well as retail outlets across India. Samsung’s latest devices were launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 25. Samsung Galaxy S9 series, which succeeds the company’s Galaxy S8, comes with Samsung’s Exynos 9810 processor, improved cameras, AKG-tuned dual speakers, and more. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ were launched in India on March 6.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ price in India

Samsung Galaxy S9 is priced starting at Rs 57,900 for the 64GB storage variant, whereas the Galaxy S9+ will cost Rs 64,900 for the same storage capacity. The 256GB variants of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are priced at Rs 65,900 and Rs 72,900, respectively. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ will be made available in three colour options – Midnight Black, Coral Blue, and Lilac Purple.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launch offers

HDFC is giving a cashback of Rs 6,000 to people who buy Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ using ‘No Cost EMI’ on HDFC Bank credit cards. The offer will be valid till March 31. The cashback amount will be credit to the user’s account within 120 days of completion of the transaction.

To avail the cashback offer, users will have to buy Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ via Paytm Mall app. Users can then visit select offline retail store to scan the QR code provided by Paytm. Scanning the code will take users to the product page, where they will have to confirm the product and select the Promo code at the page. Do note that payments can be made through Paytm’s gateway with credit cards, debit cards, net banking, digital wallets or through UPI. The cashback amount will be credited to the user’s Paytm Wallet in ten days from the date of delivery of the device.

Samsung has partnered with Airtel to roll out double data offer for Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ buyers. Airtel’s double data offer can be availed on Airtel Infinity postpaid plans of Rs 499 and Rs 799. It will be valid for 30 months. Under this offer, users will get unlimited voice and SMS, along with Amazon Prime subscription for one year handset protection and access to Airtel apps.

Under Reliance Jio’s Galaxy club offer, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users can avail a special annual plan of Rs 4,999 that offers 1 terabyte of 4G data as well as unlimited voice and SMS for one year. Users can also access Jio streaming apps for a period of one year from activation.

Vodafone is offering free Netflix subscription, worth Rs 6,000 to people who buy the Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+. The offer can only be availed by Vodafone RED postpaid users on plans worth Rs 999 or above. Samsung Galaxy S9, galaxy S9+ users will also get unlimited voice and SMS, a total of 75GB data, device security as well as access to Vodafone streaming apps.

Samsung is offering an additional Rs 6,000 exchange value under its upgrade program. Smartphone models that are eligible for this offer include Note 8 (64GB), Galaxy S8 (64GB), Galaxy S8 Plus (64GB), Galaxy S7 (32GB), Galaxy S7 edge (32GB), Galaxy S6 Edge and S6 Edge+ 32GB models, Galaxy On Max, Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A8+, Galaxy J7 Pro (32GB), Galaxy J7 Max, Galaxy S6 (32GB), Galaxy A7 (2016), Galaxy A9 Pro, Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy Note 5 (32GB), Galaxy C7 Pro and Galaxy C9 Pro. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ buyers can also get up to Rs 3,300 off on exchange.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ do not look too different from last year’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ in terms of design. Both the smartphones feature a metal and glass design with Infinity display, which comes with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Galaxy S9 has a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display, comes with 4GB RAM and a single rear 12MP rear camera with dual variable aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. The front is 8MP, while the battery is 3000 mAh. The rear camera is capable of super-slow motion video at 960fps at 720p resolution. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will both be powered by an Octa-core Exynos 9810 chipset. Both phones are on Android 8.0 Oreo with TouchWiz UI on top.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ comes with a bigger 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display, 6GB RAM and 3500 mAh battery. Galaxy S9+ has a dual rear camera: 12MP+12MP with dual OIS. The wide-angle sensor, which is 12MP comes with dual variable aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. The telephoto lens is also 12MP with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is 8MP with f/1.7 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ also come with a new AR Emoji feature, where users can convert their selfie into a customised emoji, which can then be shared via SMS, or other third-party messaging apps. AR Emoji is a similar idea to Apple’s Animoji, which is available on the iPhone X.

