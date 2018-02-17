Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+: Details of camera, stereo speaker, 3D Emoji, etc revealed on Reddit

Samsung Galaxy S9 will sport the same Infinity Display with 18:9 aspect ratio that we saw on the Galaxy S8 series. (Image: Evan Blass/Twitter) Samsung Galaxy S9 will sport the same Infinity Display with 18:9 aspect ratio that we saw on the Galaxy S8 series. (Image: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ smartphones will be unveiled at the company’s Unpacked 2018 event on February 25. Ahead of the launch, a user took to Reddit to post AMA (Ask Me Anything) session claiming he got to use Samsung Galaxy S9 for 20 minutes. The device is very “close to production”, he added. The user is said to have used the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 variant of the upcoming flagship phone, which will be launched in the US. Other markets across the world will get the Exynos 9910 SoC version.

Samsung Galaxy S9 will sport the same Infinity Display with 18:9 aspect ratio that we saw on the Galaxy S8 series. The design is largely expected to remain the same, while the fingerprint sensor in the two phones will be repositioned. “Design is like the leaks suggest,” claims the user. The stereo speakers in the Galaxy S9 series will have “a major improvement” over the Galaxy S8. The Galaxy S9 looks almost identical to S8 with a “slightly better” fingerprint sensor placement. However, it is smaller in size and apparently placed too close to the rear camera lens, due to which many users could end up accidentally touching the camera lens instead of fingerprint sensor.

One of the biggest highlights of the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ will be cameras, as hinted by the company’s official invite. The user says camera is the “biggest stand feature”, though the sensors aren’t as good as the one on Google Pixel 2 XL, according to the Redditor. Samsung Galaxy S9 will support 4K video recording at 60fps, 720p at 480fps as well as 1080p at 240fps. Previous reports have hinted at dual aperture for rear camera lens of Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, something that has been confirmed in the AMA.

The Redditor also talked about the new “3D emoji” feature, which we could see on the Galaxy S9 smartphones. Korea’s ET News (via Android Authority) reports Samsung’s “3D emoji” feature will take advantage of phone’s camera to allow users to adopt them using facial expressions. According to the Reddit users, Samsung’s 3D emojis are not a direct rip-off of Apple’s Animoji. Rather it is “more like a mix between animoji and bitmoji,” said the Redditor, adding it looks “less polished” than Apple’s Animojis.

Samsung Galaxy S9 is expected to come with a 5.7-inch display, while the Galaxy S9+ will get a 6.2-inch display. Both phones will come in four colours: Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, and Titanium Grey. The Galaxy S9 phones will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo. Samsung Galaxy S9 will have a single 12MP camera, while the Galaxy S9+ will feature a dual-camera setup on the back. The camera will have a variable or dual aperture which adjusts according to the available light.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd