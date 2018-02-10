Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ could retain a 3.5mm headset jack, DeX Pad leaked in new images

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launch is set for February 25 in Barcelona, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC). (Image: Evan Blass/Twitter) Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launch is set for February 25 in Barcelona, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC). (Image: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ could retain a 3.5 mm headphone jack and the dedicated Bixby button that we saw on the Galaxy S8 series. Tipster Evan Blass posted a new set of images on Twitter, which showcase Samsung’s new DeX Pad along with Samsung Galaxy S9. The images reveal power button on the right, while volume rocker keys and Bixby button are placed on the left, just like the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+.

Samsung galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ could stick to a 3.5mm headset jack, a move that might seem surprising given rivals including, Apple and Google have done away with a headset jack on their flagship smartphones. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will use a USB Type-C port for charging. Coming the DeX docking station, it is said to be backward-compatible, and it will let users convert Galaxy S9 into a touchpad or a keyboard for a PC.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launch is set for February 25 in Barcelona, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), scheduled to start from February 26. The two phones will be unviled at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event and Samsung has already sent out invites for the same. Samsung Galaxy S9 series will stick to the same design, with big changes on the processor and camera fronts.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ will sport the same glass and metal body design along with a dual curved edge, Super AMOLED Infinity display that we saw on the Galaxy S8 series. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ will come with the same 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch screen sizes as well.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ will sport dual rear cameras, while the Galaxy S9 will get a single rear sensor. Based on the invite, camera will be the focus of the series. The rear cameras of the Galaxy S9 series will be vertically stacked and fingerprint scanner will be placed at the bottom of the device below the camera module. Other expected specifications of the Galaxy S9 series include: Exynos 9810 processor for the international variants, including India market and the Snapdragon 845 processor for the US market.

