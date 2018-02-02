Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ battery units, charging flex board, etc leaked in images

New images of battery units of Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, charging port flex cables, camera sensors and more have surfaced online. (Source: Slashleaks) New images of battery units of Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, charging port flex cables, camera sensors and more have surfaced online. (Source: Slashleaks)

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be unveiled at the Galaxy unpacked 2018 event on February 25. Ahead of the launch, specifications and features of Samsung’s new flagships have been revealed in several leaks. Now images of battery units of Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, charging port flex cables, camera sensors and more have surfaced online. The support pages for the two phones as well as promo shots have been leaked as well.

Tipster Slashleaks has put out images of the batteries on the upcoming devices along with charging port flex, camera and fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be backed by a 3,000mAh and 3,500mAh batteries respectively. Both Galaxy S9 (S9-G9600) and Galaxy S9+ (S9-G965F) will have a USB Type-C charging flex board. Samsung Galaxy S9’s 3,000mAh battery will come with a wattage of 11.55Wh, while the battery in the Plus version will have a wattage of 13.48Wh. The smartphones will support a nominal voltage of 3.85V and a charge voltage of 4.4V.

Separately, tipster Roland Quandt took to Twitter to post pictures of fingerprint and camera sensors on the Galaxy S9. The most noticeable change is the new shape of the fingerprint sensor and single camera lens. Reports have confirmed that Samsung will reposition the fingerprint sensors on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ to place below the rear camera lens. The sensor in Samsung Galaxy S8 series is present on the left side of the rear camera lens. The latest information is in line with previous rumours that Samsung Galaxy S9 will feature a single 12MP rear cameras, while the higher-end Galaxy S9+ will have dual rear cameras at the back.

Meanwhile, a support page for Samsung Galaxy S9 was made live in Germany. Spotted by GSM Arena, the listing reveals dual SIM variant for Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in Europe. Samsung Galaxy S9 was spotted with model number SM-G960F/DS, where DS stands for dual SIM and F for international variant, according to the report. The page has been taken down since. Finally, new promo shots that appear to be that of Samsung Galaxy S9 series have been leaked on China’s social networking site Weibo. The pictures all have the number ‘9’ on them, suggesting the upcoming Galaxy S9 series. Notably, Samsung’s invitation for the launch event has the number ‘9’ on it as well.

Adding to the USB-C board for the S9 that leaked just a bit ago.. here’s the board for the Samsung Galaxy S9+ (SM-G965) pic.twitter.com/ODyVrtyNVT — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 1, 2018

Samsung Galaxy S9 series is said to come with the same dual curved edge Infinity display with 18:9 aspect ratio that we saw on the Galaxy S8. The Galaxy S9 will feature a 5.8-inch screen, while the Galaxy S9+ will get a 6.2-inch display. The phones will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor in the US and China, though India and other countries will get Samsung’s Exynos 9810. The Galaxy S9 will get 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the Galaxy S9+ will get 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In terms of camera, both the phones will have variable apertures (f/2.4 and f/2.5) on their 12MP rear camera. The Galaxy S9+ is expected to a combination of 12MP+12MP cameras on the back. The Galaxy S9 lineup will also include a new feature called “Intelligent Scan”, which could combine iris and facial recognition technology together.

