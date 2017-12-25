Samsung Galaxy S9 design leaked by case maker, shows single rear camera

A leak of a case for the Galaxy S9 reveals a single camera lens and minor design change. A leak of a case for the Galaxy S9 reveals a single camera lens and minor design change.

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 is due to be announced in the coming weeks and new leaks and rumours suggest it could be just like its predecessor. The design of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ seems to have confirmed in a new leak.

Ghostek, a popular smartphone case maker, is officially taking pre-orders for its line of waterproof Nautical cases for the upcoming Galaxy S9. The renders suggest not much has changed from the design point of view, as the device looks identical to the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The Infinity Display is still present like the Galaxy S8, though with thinner bezels on top and bottom of the screen.

The back of the smartphone is slightly tweaked, however, The single camera, for instance, is located in the center, with the flash on its side. The fingerprint sensor meanwhile, can be seen below the camera. Samsung has been heavily criticized for placing the fingerprint scanner alongside the lens on the Galaxy S8 and the new position on the Galaxy S9 makes a lot of sense. The case also suggests the phone comes with a dedicated Bixby button, like the Galaxy S8 series.

Time and again, it has been said that the Galaxy S9 will be more of a minor upgrade over the Galaxy S8. So don’t expect it to be radically different looking from its predecessor, the Galaxy S8. According to Evan Blass, the Galaxy S9 will be more of a “tock” phone, meaning it will feature a slightly upgraded features nothing else. And given the fact that the Galaxy S8 has a refreshing design, it would be too early for Samsung to introduce a new design language.

However, the Galaxy S9 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB internal storage, IP68 rating, Android Oreo, and wireless charging support. The Galaxy S9 will be available in two variants; one with the standard variant and the other with a plus variant. The latter variant is said to feature a dual camera setup on the rear, while the standard model will get a single camera system.

Samsung is speculated to launch the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, which kicks off in February next year. Both Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be pitted against the iPhone X, so they are likely to cost upwards of $799 (or approx Rs 51,151).

