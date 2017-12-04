Samsung Galaxy S9 could arrive in a brand new colour option: Report

Samsung Galaxy S9 is rumoured to come in a brand new purple colour option. (Image of Samsung Galaxy S8 for representation) Samsung Galaxy S9 is rumoured to come in a brand new purple colour option. (Image of Samsung Galaxy S8 for representation)

Samsung seems to be in a hurry to take the wraps off the Galaxy S9, and it’s likely the device will be showcased at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas early next year. At this point, there’s plenty of speculation, and it’s believed that upcoming phone is likely to be available in a brand new colour option.

A report from SamMobile claims Samsung Galaxy S9 will be made available in a brand new purple colour option, alongside the regular black, blue and gold. All other colours mentioned including black, blue and gold have been offered with the recently launched Galaxy Note 8. Furthermore, the report said all four colour options will be available at launch in all major markets worldwide.

The South Korean major may launch the Galaxy S9 earlier than the original schedule. Rumours indicate that the Galaxy S9 could launch as early as January, followed by a dedicated event in March. It’s believed that the Galaxy S9 will be available in the same sizes as the Galaxy S8 and S8+ with 5.8 and 6.2-inch screens. There will be two different processor variants depending upon the region, namely the Snapdragon 845 and Exynos 9810. Don’t expect drastic design changes with the Galaxy S9. However, the flagship phone will get a dual-camera setup, just like the Galaxy Note 8. Also, an advanced facial recognition feature is on the cards too.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ could mark their official debut during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The world’s biggest trade show will run from January 9 to January 12. Samsung hasn’t yet confirmed the existence of the Galaxy S9.

