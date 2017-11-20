Samsung Galaxy S9 benchmarks spotted on GeekBench, to feature heat pipes

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus leaks: Scores posted on GeekBench, will feature heat pipes. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus leaks: Scores posted on GeekBench, will feature heat pipes.

Samsung Galaxy S9 is the next flagship that could be unveiled in early 2018 and the smartphone’s scores have now been posted on GeekBench. Previously it was reported that the firmware developed for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus has started. According to SamMobile, Galaxy S9’s model number will be SM-G960, while S9 Plus will have the SM-G965 model. Reports have also hinted at a 4-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 model from the company.

According to the GeekBench score, Samsung Galaxy S9 scores 2680 in single-core and 7787 multi-core and it will run Android Oreo 8.0 The phone will also feature 4GB RAM and the model number is listed as SM-G960F. The GeekBench score is for the Samsung Galaxy S9 version running the company’s own Exynos 9810 octa-core processor.

Samsung has recently posted about Exynos 9810 processor, though it has not revealed too many details about the processor. Samsung’s international variant, including the India version is usually powered by the Exynos chipset and the new processor will have a similar 10nm design as the Exynos 8895.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus in the US will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor if one goes by the previous trends. According to some reports, Samsung will have first dibs on the Galaxy 845 processor series as well, just like it did with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. Last year, the Galaxy S8 series was the first to launch with the new chipset and other flagships with this processor were delayed.

In another report, Android Headlines, quotes from DigiTimes as the Samsung Galaxy flagships for 2018 will come with new heat pipes and this report is based on supply chain sources. The report claims the production for these heat pipes has already begun.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series will likely continue with the same Infinity Display design, which is curved on both sides with minimal bezels on the sides and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Samsung won’t have a fingerprint scanner on the front and according to reports, the possibility of a scanner under the display is very unlikely. Previously analysts have suggested that such a technology will take time to develop.

