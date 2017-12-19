Samsung Galaxy S9 back cover leaked in new image, could sport bigger battery: Report

Samsung Galaxy S9 image leak shows single rear camera for this variant. (Image via Techtastic) Samsung Galaxy S9 image leak shows single rear camera for this variant. (Image via Techtastic)

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones will likely be unveiled at the CES 2018 show in Las Vegas, and we are seeing quite a few leaks take place around these smartphones. Now Dutch website Techtastic has shared photos of an alleged back cover of the Samsung Galaxy S9. The photo appears to confirm the rumours we have seen around the Galaxy S9, which claim it will have a a single camera, while only the Galaxy S9+ will sport a dual rear camera.

Based on the leaked image, the Samsung Galaxy S9 back cover shows space for a squarish camera module in the centre, which is similar to what we have seen on phones from the company in the past. It also shows some extra space below where the camera module will go, and this is likely where the fingerprint scanner will be placed. According to leaks, Samsung Galaxy S9’s fingerprint scanner will be below the camera, and not next to it as with the current Galaxy S8 series.

The leaked image is similar to what we have seen from others like OnLeaks, who had shared an image render showcasing the front and back of the Samsung Galaxy S9. It also appears that Samsung might launch a purple colour variant with the Galaxy S9 series, according to SamMobile.

Other reports from China have claimed Galaxy S9 will get a bigger 3200 mAh battery, though there is no word on whether the Samsung Galaxy S9+ will also get a bump in the battery capacity. Interestingly Samsung just launched the Galaxy A8 (2018) smartphones and both have a single rear camera with the fingerprint scanner below the module, so it looks like the company will be implementing this particular design. The Galaxy A8 (2018) smartphones also come with an Infinity Display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung Galaxy S9 will likely go on sale in March, though the phones will be revealed at CES 2018. They will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor or the Exynos 9810 processor for the international variant of the phone. The Galaxy S9 will continue with the facial recognition scanner feature on the front as well, though the company is expected to improve the software on this feature.

