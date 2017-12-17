Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+: Release date, specs, and everything else you need to know

Galaxy S9 and S9+: Everything we know about Samsung’s next-generation flagships Galaxy S9 and S9+: Everything we know about Samsung’s next-generation flagships

It’s widely assumed that Samsung’s next-generation smartphone is closer to the launch, and that new version will be called the Galaxy S9. The South Korean major plans to release two versions of the Galaxy S9, and they should be seen as successors to the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ were a huge success for Samsung, the company’s new flagships since the debacle of the Galaxy Note 7.

It’s all certain that the Galaxy S9 will be improved over its predecessor, featuring a better display, improved camera, and an updated processor. However, it won’t be that easy for Samsung to make its next high-end smartphone a huge success. The Galaxy S9 will be facing tough competition from Apple’s iPhone X, which features a bezel-less design, updated cameras, top-notch specifications, and facial-recognition skills. Which is why we’re so much interested in the Samsung Galaxy S9 release and all the rumours surrounding the follow up to the Galaxy S8.

Here’s all you need to know about the Galaxy S9 and S9+, including their release date, price, specifications, features, and more.

When will the Galaxy S9 be released?

Samsung typically releases its flagship smartphones under the Galaxy S series during the annual Mobile World Congress annual trade show in Barcelona, which kicks off in February. Though the company decided to unveil the Galaxy S8 in a separate event in the New York City earlier this year. It’s unclear when Samsung plans to announce its Galaxy S9, but a report from Bloomberg claims the device could be officially revealed as early as late February. Bloomberg also said Samsung is planning to sell the Galaxy S9 (including the Galaxy S9+) in the beginning of March next year.

We had earlier heard that the Galaxy S9 release in January next year, possibly at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Now it looks like the launch won’t happen in January and instead fans have to wait till February end to know more about the Galaxy S9 and S9+.

How much will be Galaxy S9 cost?

Both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ were launched at a premium price, and the trend will likely to continue with their successors. Just to recall, the Galaxy S8 was launched at a price of Rs 57,990 in India, whereas the Galaxy S8+ at Rs 64,990. We can expect the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to be expensive than their predecessors when they go on sale in India.

What will the Galaxy S9 look like?

Pretty much everyone is saying that the Galaxy S9 won’t look too different from the Galaxy S8 in terms of design, barring a few minor tweaks. A report by The Bell claims that the new smartphones will see the same 18:9 panels as we have on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. However, the report said the displays on the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be improved, in addition of an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Separately, SamMobile reported that the Galaxy S9 will sport thin bezels than its Galaxy S8. A tipster has told the site that the Galaxy S8 could have a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio, up from 84 per cent on the Galaxy S8. Evidently, the bottom bezel on the Galaxy S9 will be non-existent, giving Samsung even a large panel to fit into the device. Unfortunately, it’s being said that the Galaxy S9 won’t feature an in-display fingerprint scanner but it may be introduced with the Galaxy Note9, due for release in late 2018.

What new functions the Galaxy S9 will have?

In an aim to better compete with the iPhone X’s Face ID, Samsung is planning to add an improved iris scanner inside the Galaxy S9. According to a source speaking to The Korean Herald, the Galaxy S9 will feature a 3MP camera for the iris scanner, up from the 2MP on the Galaxy S8. This will apparently be better to recognise users’ eyes, even when there’s little light or too much light. The report also said the iris scanner on the Galaxy S9 will be much faster than what you currently get on the Galaxy S8.

Samsung Galaxy S9 will feature the Snapdragon 845 mobile processor. It is said that the Korean company has dibs on the entire first production batch of the Snapdragon 845 for the Galaxy S9. The latest mobile processor brings up to 30 per cent faster performance and is 15 per cent more power efficient. The GPU is also faster; the chipset promises a longer battery life. We can expect 6GB RAM inside the Galaxy S9 and S9+. And outside of the US, the Galaxy S9 will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 9810 chipset, which is built on the 10nm process.

The Galaxy Note 8 featured a dual-camera system. So it’s safe to assume that Samsung Galaxy S9 will likely to get dual-cameras, though we’re still not sure about the same. However, we do know that Samsung plans to add a 1000fps camera sensor that will allow the Galaxy S9 to record super-slow movie recording, like the Sony Xperia XZ Premium.

Both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ should come with 64GB of internal memory for the base model. We won’t be surprised to see the Galaxy S9 series getting 512GB of in-built storage. Samsung has recently announced that it’s started mass-producing a 512GB embedded Universal Flash Storage solution – and the Galaxy S9 could be the first smartphone ship with it on board.

And the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will no doubt launch with Android Oreo out-of-the-box. We’re expecting Bixby to feature on both smartphones like the Galaxy S8 and S8+, possibly with major improvements.

