Samsung Galaxy S9+ 256GB variant with 70% Buyback offer at Reliance Digital, Jio store, Jio online

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus in both 64GB and 256GB storage options can be bought from Reliance Digital, though the Buyback offer is only available for 256GB model of Galaxy S9 Plus.

Samsung S9 Plus 256GB storage option is now exclusively available at Jio.com, Reliance Digital and Jio Store. Samsung’s new flagship smartphone can be bought from Reliance Digital with 70 per cent Buyback offer. To avail this offer, Jio users will have to do a cumulative recharge of minimum Rs 2500 within 12 months from any of the company’s plans. The 256GB storage variant of Galaxy S9 Plus is priced at Rs 72,900. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus buyers can also opt for the company’s ‘Galaxy club’ offer, a special annual plan of Rs 4,999 that offers 1 terabyte of 4G data as well as unlimited voice and SMS for one year. Users can also access Jio streaming apps for a period of one year from activation. Samsung Galaxy S9+ 256GB version can also be bought at up to 12 months EMI from Reliance Digital.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus in both 64GB and 256GB storage options can be bought from Reliance Digital, though the Buyback offer is only available for 256GB model of Galaxy S9 Plus. The price in India starts at Rs 57,900 for the 64GB storage version of Galaxy S9, whereas the 256GB storage model of the phone is priced at Rs 65,900. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 64GB storage model can be bought at Rs 64,900. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ will be made available in Midnight Black, Coral Blue, and Lilac Purple colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ are the company’s latest flagship smartphones that come with big improvements on the camera front when compares to the Galaxy S8 series, Exynos 9810 chipset, and a new AR Emoji feature. Both the smartphones support super slow motion videos video at 960fps at 720p resolution. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ do not look too different from last year’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ in terms of design. Both the smartphones feature a metal and glass design with Infinity display, which comes with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Samsung Galaxy S9 comes with a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display, while the Galaxy S9 Plus has a bigger 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display. Samsung Galaxy S9 has 4GB RAM and a single rear 12MP rear camera with dual variable aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. The front is 8MP, while the battery is 3000 mAh. Samsung Galaxy S9+ features 6GB RAM and 3500 mAh battery. Galaxy S9+ has a dual rear camera, a combination of 12MP+12MP sensors, with dual OIS. The 12MP wide-angle sensor comes with dual variable aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. The telephoto lens is also 12MP with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is 8MP with f/1.7 aperture. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will both be powered by an Octa-core Exynos 9810 chipset. Both phones are on Android 8.0 Oreo with TouchWiz UI on top.

