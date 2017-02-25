Samsung Galaxy S8’s sign-up page revealed, hints at the phone’s design

The image hints at the design of the Galaxy S8 smartphone, which is expected to come with dual curved display. (Source: Evan Blass) The image hints at the design of the Galaxy S8 smartphone, which is expected to come with dual curved display. (Source: Evan Blass)

Samsung has already confirmed it will not launch its flagship smartphone – Galaxy S8 – at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Instead, we can expect a promo for its upcoming smartphone at the MWC. Now, tipster Evan Blass has put out an early image of a sign up page for the ‘Next Galaxy’ on Twitter. Additionally, the image hints at the design of the Galaxy S8 smartphone, which is expected to come with dual curved display. The image shared by Blass only has top and bottom sides of Samsung’s upcoming smartphone, which suggests S8 will have virtually no bezels on the sides. “Unbox your phone. Sign up below to be the first to know about the Next Galaxy,” says the image which was shared by Blass with a caption ‘#itson’.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Samsung Galaxy S8 series is due for launch next month. Blass had earlier put out a specifications sheet for the Galaxy S8+ on Twitter. The Galaxy S8+ is the large screen-sized version of the Galaxy S8. According to Blass, the Galaxy S8+ will feature a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED “full rectangle” display, or 6.1-inch when factoring in the rounded corners. The device will get 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory, which can be further expanded via a microSD card.

On the camera front, the Galaxy S8+ is said to come with a 12MP ‘Dual Pixel’ rear camera, with an 8MP front-facing camera. Additional features include 4G LTE support, Samsung Pay compatibility, Samsung Knox protection, an iris scanner, and wireless charging. It is likely to be dust and water-resistant with IP68 rating. It will likely run Android 7.0 Nougat.

Samsung Galaxy S8, on the other hand, is said to feature a 5.8-inch display. Both the Galaxy S8 variants will have 18.5:9 aspect ratio for the display. The 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 will be backed by a 3,000 mAh battery, while the larger device will be getting 3,500 mAh battery. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (in some markets), while being powered by its own Exynos SoC in others.

Connectivity and charging options include USB Type-C port, and the 3.5mm headphone jack. Galaxy S8 is expected to feature a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera (both with f/1.7 apertures). It will come with visual search functionality.

Samsung galaxy S8 is said to have an Iris scanner, and a Samsung’s new digital assistant called Bixby, which will be able to handle complex commands. The Galaxy S8 will be getting force touch functionality (like Apple iPhones) on the lower part of the display, and will be able to distinguish between the pressure put on the display.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd