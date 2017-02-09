Samsung Galaxy S8’s Bixby assistant to support 7-8 languages: Report

Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone’s ‘Bixby’ assistant will support seven to eight languages, says a report. Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone’s ‘Bixby’ assistant will support seven to eight languages, says a report.

Samsung Galaxy S8’s highlight will be the new voice-assistant powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence called ‘Bixby’. Now a new report says, it will support seven to eight languages at the time of launch. According to a report in Korean media’s ETNews, the list of languages includes Korean, English and Chinese, and Samsung plans to target the global market with its voice-assistant, in order to attract more customers.

The report adds Samsung will be extending the voice-assistant beyond smartphones to include home appliances, other electronic items as well, something which the company has indicated itself in the past. Interestingly the report adds, “Galaxy S8 will be a link that will let you buy other Samsung products such as TVs, refrigerators, and washing machines.” The report also mentions Samsung Galaxy S8 will be released in the Korean market by April 20.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Previously Samsung has confirmed the AI-powered digital assistant service will be coming on its Galaxy S8 smartphone. In October, Samsung acquired Viv Labs Inc, which was founded by a co-creator of Apple’s Siri. Viv voice-search technologies will be expanded to home appliances and wearable technology devices from Samsung, is what was reported earlier.

According to the design leaks, we’ve seen so far, Samsung Galaxy S8 won’t have a home button, and will come in two size variants. Samsung Galaxy S8 with a 5.7-inch display, and S8 Plus with a 6-inch display; both will sport a dual-curved, edge-less display. Samsung will also introduce a dedicated button to activate ‘Bixby’ on the smartphone, and leaked photos of Galaxy S8 cases have also indicated the same. The phone is expected to run the latest Snapdragon 835 processor, along with one version which will have Samsung’s own Exynos processor. The phone could have 6GB RAM and a 64GB storage base variant. A dual-rear camera is unlikely to make an appearance, according to leaks.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8 new ‘render’ in black colour leaked online: Report

According to reports, the AI assistant will allow customers to use third-party services seamlessly.

“Developers can attach and upload services to our agent,” is what Samsung Executive Vice President Rhee In-jong had said during a briefing earlier this year, referring to the company’s AI assistant. “Even if Samsung doesn’t do anything on its own, the more services that get attached the smarter this agent will get, learn more new services and provide them to end-users with ease.”

Samsung’s Bixby will replace the old S-Voice features on its premium Galaxy smartphones. But whether it will be able to compete with Google Assistant, Apple Siri or Microsoft’s Cortana, will be closely watched.

With Reuters inputs

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd