Samsung Galaxy S8 won’t be unveiled at MWC 2017 in Barcelona

Samsung Galaxy S8 won’t be unveiled at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona, confirmed the company. Samsung Galaxy S8 won’t be unveiled at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona, confirmed the company.

There had been speculation of Samsung delaying the release of the Galaxy S8, but this has been confirmed in a new report. Samsung Mobile chief DJ Koh told Reuters the Galaxy S8 will not be launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC), which begins on February 27, in Barcelona.

In the past, Samsung held many press events at Mobile World Congress and announced new Galaxy S6 and S7 devices. Koh didn’t share any further details about the reason for the delay or when exactly the S8 will made its global debut. However, it looks as if Samsung may not announce the Galaxy S8 until unless the company is done with the quality assurance and battery testing. An earlier report on the Wall Street Journal stated the Galaxy S8 won’t be showcased during the annual Mobile World Congress trade show.

Meanwhile, rumours speculate the Galaxy S8 will be announced on March 29, and the device might hit shelves sometime in April. Samsung has apparently set a target of 60 million units for the production and shipment, according to reports in Korean media. Korean publication The Investor has reported Samsung’s shipment goal is higher than that of its previous flagship models.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8’s voice assistant ‘Bixby’ will do visual searches, text recognition: Report

Samsung Galaxy S8 is said to have a bezel-less screen and it might ditch the home button. The phone has been rumoured to be coming with a dual rear camera featuring a 12-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor. There has also been talk of 6GB and 8GB of RAM, as well as Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 configurations.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 will also come with its own voice-assistant named Bixby in the leaks, which will be integrated with all the native apps on the smartphone. Reports also claim Bixby will be able to do visual searches using the Optical Character Recognition (OCR) tool on the smartphone’s camera. It will also help process any text that is seen by the camera, according to reports. Bixby is being developed by Viv, the team behind Apple’s Siri. Samsung acquired Viv Labs in October 2016.

With Reuters inputs

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd