Samsung Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage launched in South Korea

It looks like Samsung has launched a new variant of the Galaxy S8+ in South Korea. First spotted by Android Headlines, Samsung’s website carried details of a super charged model of the Galaxy S8+. This particular variant gets 6GB RAM instead of 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage instead of 64GB. However, the price and availability details of the device are still unknown. Unfortunately for fans in India who might be craving for more RAM and storage, the Galaxy S8+ variant will be restricted to Korea.

Apart from the storage and RAM size, rest of the specifications remain the same. The new device has an all-glass body, and is slim and long compared to other smartphones in its class. It comes with a 6.2-inch sAMOLED panel and a screen resolution of 2960×1440 pixels. The Galaxy S8+ has an unusual display thanks to its ultra-wide display, which has an aspect ratio of 18:5:9 rather than the traditional 16:9 and extremely narrow bezels. It is also one of the first smartphones to be certified as “Mobile HDR Premium”.

The Galaxy S8+ has a 12-megapixel “Dual Pixel” camera on the back, for improved low-light, and an 8-megapixel front shooter with smart autofocus. The high-end smartphone also features an iris scanner and facial recognition for enhanced security.

The phone comes with the industry’s first 10nm chipset, Exynos 8995. The Galaxy S8+ is also available with a Snapdragon 835 processor as well. The standard model still gets 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be further expandable via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB). It has an IP68 rating, which means it is water resistant to a maximum depth of 1.5m for up to 30 minutes.

The device runs Android 7.0 Nougat and is backed by a 3,500mAh battery inside. It also offers a choice of wired or wireless charging. For those who’re not aware, the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S8+ can be found on the rear, next to the camera. Plus, the physical home button has been removed, and replaced with a pressure sensitive button underneath the screen.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8+ comes with a new artificial intelligent assistant called Bixby. Like Apple’s Siri, Bixby responds to spoken commands, allowing users to control their phones with their voices. The handset also features a dedicated Bixby button the side of the device, which you can press to launch up the virtual assistant.

The South Korean giant Samsung launched the Galaxy S8+ alongside the Galaxy S8 on March 29 in New York. Both smartphones are heading to India in the coming days. This is can be confirmed, as the pre-registration page is available on Samsung’s official website. The company is yet to indicate a concrete date for the launch, but rumours hint at a mid-April launch.

