Samsung Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7: Which is the better smartphone?

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S8 has been launched in India, bringing with it a great design, powerful specifications and a slew of new features. This is perhaps the company’s best smartphone till date. While the Galaxy S8 is indeed a powerful device, but how will it compare to the iPhone 7? We’ve put together a comparison of the two smartphones to help you decide whether to buy an iPhone 7 or the Galaxy S8.

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7: Display

From a display size perspective, Apple’s iPhone 7 lineup comes with a 4.7-inch or 5.5-inch display. The latter phone is huge in terms of footprint. Samsung’s Galaxy S8 range is completely different in terms of physical size, but ships with larger displays, with the Galaxy S8 sporting a 5.8-inch display, and the S8+ offering a 6.2-inches. Samsung has designed its devices without being bigger, thanks to the S8’s 18.5:9 ratio over the traditional 16:9.

Samsung also offers a higher resolution than Apple, with 2960 x 1440 pixels on the Galaxy S8 compared to 1334 x 750 pixels on the iPhone 7. In simple terms the Galaxy S8 should sharper display. But that doesn’t mean that the iPhone’s display is bad or something.

While Apple opts for a Retina HD display, essentially an LED-backlit LCD flat screen, while the Galaxy S8 has a Super AMOLED ‘Infinity’ Display. Samsung also offers Mobile HDR Premium on the Galaxy S8 and S8+, making the new flagship devices natively compatible with HDR content.

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7: Design

Design is completely subjective in nature. Some will love the Galaxy S8’s dual-edge curved front, but the lack of the home button may not be appreciated. Similarly, some will fall of Apple’s simple approach towards designing a smartphone and they would like to have the home button on the device.

There’s no doubt that the Galaxy S8 is a beautiful device, with slim bezels and a glass rear. Both the Galaxy S8 and the iPhone 7 are waterproof, with the S8 offering IP68 and the iPhone 7 offering IP67 ratings.

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7: Camera

Both Apple and Samsung are leaders when it comes to the imaging department on mobile devices. For those who’re not aware, the Galaxy S8 has a 12-megapixel Duo Pixel rear camera with an f/1.7 aperture, optical image stabilisation (OIS), phase detection autofocus (PDAF).The front-facing camera on the S8 has an 8-megapixel resolution with an f/1.7 aperture and autofocus.There is also iris scanning technology on board the S8, meaning you can unlock the device with a blink of eyes.

The iPhone 7, on the other hand, has a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera with an f/1.8 aperture. It has an optical image stabilisation, along with a Quad-LED True Tone flash. The front-facing camera resolution is rated at 7-megapixels with a f/2.2 aperture, a Retina Flash and auto image stabilisation. There is no iris scanning on board the iPhone 7 though.

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7: Hardware

The Galaxy S8 ships with an Exynos octa-core chipset coupled with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and microSD support. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery that can be charged via USB Type-C with both wireless charging and fast charging support. The bigger Galaxy S8+ gets a 3,500mAh battery. The Galaxy S8 does support a 3.5mm headphone jack and you’ll also find the AKG in-ear headphones in the box.

The iPhone 7 has Apple’s A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and storage options of 32GB, 128GB and 256GB, none of which have microSD support for storage expansion.

In terms of battery, Apple claims the iPhone 7 will deliver 14 hours talk time and up to 14 hours Wi-Fi browsing. It is charged via a Lightning port and wireless charging is not supported. There is also no 3.5mm headphone jack on the iPhone 7, though Apple does bundle in a Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter in the box, meaning you’ll still be able to use your old headphones.

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7: Software

The Galaxy S8 comes with Android 7.0 Nougat, with Samsung’s own TouchWiz UI over the top. The iPhone runs iOS, and comes with iOS 10 pre-installed. Both iOS and Android allow users to install a number of third-party apps. The Galaxy S8 also ships with Bixby, Samsung’s new AI system, while Apple offers Siri. Both device lineup offer contactless payment capabilities, one via Samsung Pay and the other via Apple Pay.

Samsung Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7: Price and conclusion

The Galaxy S8 costs Rs 57,900 while the S8+ is priced at Rs. 64,900. Both smartphones come in three colour options: Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Maple Gold. Pre-orders are open at this point. The official release date is May 5. The Apple iPhone 7 starts at Rs 49,900 depending on the capacity you choose. It is available in six colours: Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold (PRODUCT) Red. The Jet Black model only comes in 128GB and 256GB options though.

But right now we're yet to test the device fully, it's too early to give our final verdict. In case, if you are interested in the iPhone 7, you can read a full review on Indianexpress.com.

