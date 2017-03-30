Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Pixel XL: Battle of flagship smartphones

The Galaxy S8 blows out the competition with its bezel-less display, premium design. The Galaxy S8 blows out the competition with its bezel-less display, premium design.

The Galaxy S8+ may have been recently introduced to the world surrounded by excitement and fanfare, but that doesn’t mean that one should ignore the iPhone 7 Plus and Pixel XL. Sure, the specifications of the Galaxy S8 are impressive as is the physical characteristics. The big question is, how does the Galaxy S8+ stack up against the iPhone 7 Plus and Pixel XL in terms of specifications. Let’s take a look at each device to see how they measure up.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Pixel XL: Design

Design-wise, both the iPhone 7 Plus and Pixel XL loses the battle to the Galaxy S8+. Both smartphones have thicker bezels and they look a part of the history when compared to the Galaxy S8+, which blows out the competition with its bezel-less design.

In terms of usability, both the iPhone 7 Plus and Pixel XL seem to be wider than the Galaxy S8+. Although the Galaxy S8+ sticks to the glass and metal combination, but the home button has been removed in favour of an all-screen front. In contrast, the iPhone 7’s design is fine. Yes, the phone is solid but the design appears to be uninspiring. For a change, the Jet Black edition looks nice, though. Did we tell you that the Galaxy S8+ has a headphone jack?

Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Pixel XL: Display

The Galaxy S8+ gets a 6.2-inch sAMOLED display. The device packs a larger display into a similar sized body, at 6.2-inches, but delivers a resolution of 529ppi. Plus, the screen is Mobile HDR certified, meaning you can watch the latest HDR offerings from Netflix and Amazon. In contrast, Apple iPhone 7 Plus features a 5.5-inch Retina Display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. On the other hand, the Pixel XL has a 5.5-inch AMOLED, 1440×2560 display.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Pixel XL: Camera

The Galaxy S8+ features a 12-megapixel Duo Pixel camera on the rear, alongside an 8-megapxiel front-facing shooter. Both have an aperture of f/1.7 and the rear camera now integrates a new visual search feature called Bixby Vision. The Pixel XL gets a 12.3-megapixel rear camera with an aperture of f/2.0. There is no OIS however. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an aperture of f/2.4. The iPhone 7 Plus is meant for mobile photography. The phone feature two 12-megapixel cameras – one wide-angle and one telephoto- delivering a 2x optical zoom. On the front, we are looking at a 7-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. All three phones can record 4K videos with aplomb.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Pixel XL: Hardware

Samsung Galaxy S8+ is packing the top-of-the-line processors. Depending upon the region, you’ll either get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chip or Samsung’s Exynos processor, both of which are built on a 10nm process. Coupled with 4GB RAM, the phone should be snappy. Alongside, there’s 64GB of onboard storage, plus a microSD card slot which can be expanded up to 256GB.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 7 Plus packs Apple’s A10 Fusion chip. Since the phone made its debut last year, the iPhone 7 Plus has been scoring high as far as the performance is concerned. The iPhone 7 Plus is available in three storage capacities: 32GB, 128GB and 256GB. The Jet Black model only comes in 128GB and 256GB.

The Pixel XL came with the Snapdragon 821 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and either 32GB or 128GB of internal storage. Compared to the Snapdragon 835, you probably won’t notice much difference in performance. Both iPhone 7 Plus and Pixel XL don’t support a microSD card slot for memory expansion.



On the battery front, the Galaxy S8+ has a 3500mAh battery which can be charged via USB Type-C and support both fast charging and wireless charging. Plus, the 3.5mm headphone jack has been retained. The Pixel XL, on the other hand, has a 3450mAh battery, which can be charged via USB Type-C. The device has the 3.5mm headphone jack. While Apple removed the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 Plus, it still rocks a 2900mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Pixel XL: Software

Samsung Galaxy S8+ runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Samsung’s TouchWiz software over the top, meaning you will see notice some bloatware. The Pixel XL, meanwhile, runs on pure Android Nougat with no bloatware so the device will be the first to receive any software updates. The iPhone 7 Plus, of course, ships with iOS 10 pre-installed.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Pixel XL: Assistant

Samsung’s new voice assistant, Bixby, makes its debut alongside the Galaxy S8+. The voice assistant will allow users to use your voice for everything you would otherwise do by tapping the screen. Plus, there’s a dedicated button on the side to launch Bixby. Apple’s Siri has been around for quite some time. You can use Siri to find nearby restaurants, open apps, or place calls. The Pixel XL, being Google’s flagship smartphone, features Google Assistant built-in.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Pixel XL: Connectivity

The Galaxy S8 supports download speeds up to one gigabit per second (LTE Cat 16), Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE and NFC. Yes, it does support Samsung Pay. Apple’s flagship smartphone supports Bluetooth 4.2, the latest Wi-Fi standards, and NFC connection exclusively for Apple Pay. The Pixel XL supports NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and 4G LTE.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Pixel XL: Price

Samsung is yet to confirm the price and availability of the Galaxy S8+. Going by rough estimates, the device could be priced around Rs.58,990. Google Pixel XL, on the other hand, can be picked for Rs. 67,000. The iPhone 7 Plus, meanwhile, is available for Rs. 72,000.



So which phone is the best?

The answer is all. You can’t go wrong with either of these smartphones. We’ll issue our final verdict once we’ve had hands-on time with the Galaxy S8+.

