Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Apple iPhone 7 vs Google Pixel: Specifications battle

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ smartphones are finally here. The two new flagship devices ship with Samsung’s new voice-assistant Bixby, which is capable of doing visual as well as contextual search using voice commands. The Galaxy S8 will take on the likes of Apple iPhone 7 and Google Pixel, though it remains to be seen how Samsung decides to price its new smartphones for the Indian audience.

Samsung S8 has a couple of new features when compared to its predecessors. For starters, there’s Infinity display, new bezeless design with no home button, an iris scanner on the front and a bigger screen size. Another unique feature is Bixby.

Let us take a look at how Samsung Galaxy S8 compares to the iPhone 7 and Google Pixel in terms of specifications:

Samsung Galaxy S8

In terms of design, Samsung S8 gets a bezelless screen with dual curved edge display. Samsung has ditched the home button and fingerprint sensor is now at the back along side rear camera lens. On the front is a new iris scanner along with selfie camera lens. There’s a speacial button on the side to launch ‘Bixby’.

Samsung Galaxy S8 gets a 5.8-inches Super AMOLED quad-HD display with a resolution of 2960×1440 pixels. There’s ‘Infinity’ display in the Galaxy S8 and a dual curved edge screen.

Samsung Galaxy S8 comes with IP78 rating, which means the phone is water and dust resistance. The new Samsung smartphone has a Type-C USB charging port at the bottom along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 10nm FinFET design technology with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone offers microSD support for up to 256GB. Samsung is sticking with 12MP rear camera with Dual Pixel technology for Galaxy S8 and there’s an 8MP front camera.

The new voice-assistant in Samsung Galaxy S8 is contextually aware and users can also touch to interact with with Bixby.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy S8 include: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, and NFC. It comes with Iris sensor, Pressure sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, HR sensor, Proximity sensor and RGB Light sensor.

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7 has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, which is 25 per cent brighter and support wide colour gamut for natural and vivid colour reproduction.

Apple iPhone 7 does not have the headphone jack and will connect to audio devices using the lightning port. The home button offers haptic feedback. It comes in solid colour options such as matte-finish solid black and glossy jet black versions.

Apple iPhone 7 has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, which is 25 per cent brighter and support wide colour gamut for natural and vivid colour reproduction.

Apple iPhone 7 is powered by 64-bit quad-core A10 Fusion chipset. Apple iPhone 7 is waterproof with IP67 rating. The iPhone 7 gets a 12MP iSight camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation. The front camera is 7MP.

With iOS 10, Apple has brought about a number of changes to Siri, and its voice-assistant now has a number of use cases. Apple opened up Siri’s SDK to third-party app developers. Apple iPhone 7 comes in 32GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. Apple iPhone 7 starts at Rs 60,000 for 32GB version.

Google Pixel

Google Pixel is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The biggest highlight with the Google Pixel smartphone was the launch of Google Assistant and new Pixel launcher. Google Pixel features a 5-inch Full HD display. Google Pixel has an aluminium casing with a bit of glass design. The fingerprint sensor is at the back.

Google Pixel is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone features a 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, with support for OIS and 4K video recording.

Google Assistant can do a host of activities. Users can ask the Google Assistant to confirm calendar bookings, suggest a restaurant close by, even play games with the Assistant. Google Assistant relies on machine learning to improve its response over time. Google Pixel starts at Rs 57,000 for the 32GB version and Rs 66,000 for the 128GB variant.

Verdict

Samsung Galaxy S8 has a stunning design, but so does Google Pixel and iPhone 7. The display in the Galaxy S8 is definitely better as it offers a quad-HD screen compared to full HD in other two smartphones. The camera capabilities remain unchanged in the Galaxy S8 compared to its predecessor. We’ll have to wait and watch how Samsung Galaxy S8 is priced in India.

