Samsung Galaxy S8 virtual assistant ‘Bixby’ to be integrated with all pre-loaded apps: Report

Taking a page out of Apple’s notebook, Samsung is expected to include a virtual voice-assistant in the Galaxy S8. Previous Samsung smartphones have featured voice recognition features using the S-Voice, but a new voice-powered assistant will go by the name of Bixby and will be incorporated in all of the Galaxy S8’s native applications, reports SamMobile.

According to the SamMobile’s trusted sources, Bixby will be more “advanced” than the S-Voice. The report says the S-Voice will be replaced by Bixby in the Galaxy S8. Bixby will be able to offer answers and actions based on the context, similar to Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri.

The report further adds that all the native applications will feature a new user interface (UI) so that they all have a similar design. The status bar will always be visible when the Bixby in use so that users won’t have to swipe twice to access notifications and quick settings.

Bixby, an artificial intelligence assistant, will be powered by Viv labs, the company Samsung acquired in October this year. Viv labs was co-founded by Dag Kittlaus, Adam Cheyer and Chris Brigham — who invented Siri, which was later acquired by Apple in 2010.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is said to be the next frontier in the tech world. Apple, Microsoft, Google and Amazon have been incorporating machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to make their devices more intelligent and responsive.

With the inclusion of Bixby in the Galaxy S8, Samsung is clearly wants to compete with the likes of Apple’s Siri, Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa , and Microsoft’s Cortana. While Samsung is ready to incorporate a Viv-powered AI assistant in its future lineup, it remains to be seen how Google will react to Bixby. Google’s flagship smartphones – the Pixel and Pixel XL – both come powered by Google Assistant.

