Samsung Galaxy S8 users complain of random restarting issue

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ are abruptly restarting and rebooting for users, without any particular reason. (Source: AP) Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ are abruptly restarting and rebooting for users, without any particular reason. (Source: AP)

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ have gone on sale in many parts of the world, and it looks like there’s a new issue plaguing customers after ‘Red Tint’ on the display. This time it seems the Galaxy S8, S8+ are abruptly restarting and rebooting for users, without any particular reason to prompt this. Users have been posting about the same on the XDA Developers forum thread and the official forum of Samsung in the US.

On the XDA Developers forum, a user by the name of kartman_canada has posted about how their Galaxy S8 will lock and then keep restarting on its.

The user wrote, “New S8 today… I was pumped but I’m starting to get concerned. I’ve tried with AOD on and off but if I pocket the device and walk around a bit it seems not to want to wake up and bring me to the lock screen. Once I get it to respond, it’s restarting….” Other users have also commented on how their devices are doing the exact same thing.

One user Gekidami wrote on April 20 that the S8’s screen will see “some artefacts appear (nearly always on the bottom) then it just restarts.” This issue is also taking place in the safe mode, and according to the user, it can’t be an app that is prompting this crash. The user claims Samsung has told him to take it back to the retailers and ask for a replacement.

On the Samsung company forum, one user wrote, “So I picked up my Galaxy s8 and everything seems to be working well except the phone keeps restarting itself. I have had it for about 10 hours now and it has already restarted 7 times while I was using it.”

The user also said the issue happens when they are using an app like camera or Samsung Themes, and even if the phone is charging, it goes on restart mode. The user described how this loop starts, saying the screen freezes, the screen shuts off and “a few seconds later it restarts.”

Another user has replied to this comment saying they are facing the exact same problem. In their case, the phone after restarting, rearranges all the apps on its own.

Another Samsung Galaxy S8+ user has posted they also faced the same problem after buying the phone on April 20. According to the user, when the issue first started, they didn’t think much of it, but on April 21, the phone went on an “unlimited” self-rebooting loop. The user then had to perform a hard reset on the Galaxy S8+, which has still not fixed the problem. One user claims their Galaxy S8+ has rebooted “at least a dozen times” as far as they know.

Samsung has not yet commented on this problem, but whatever it is, if more people report it then the company will be forced to comment. For Samsung, the Galaxy S8 will naturally face a lot of scrutiny, given the disaster that was the Note 7.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd