Samsung Galaxy S8 to shoot 1000fps videos: Report

As we push through March, the Galaxy S8 rumours are starting to heat up with details about the display sizes, processing power, build materials, and more. Unfortunately, there’s very little information available about the Galaxy S8’s camera. However, a new report from Korean tech news site Naver, sheds light on the camera details for the first time. And, if the latest report comes true, the Galaxy S8 will be able to record 1000fps videos.

Just to give you an idea, that’s almost 5 times better than the 240fps slo-mo on the Galaxy S7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Sony’s Xperia XZ Premium, which was announced at Mobile World Congress 2017, can manage slow-mo videos at up to 960 fps. Samsung seems to be using the same technique as Sony by adding extra DRAM to the camera sensor itself, although it isn’t using the same camera sensor.

The report also suggests that the Galaxy S8 will have an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with auto focus. Both the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge featured a 5-megapixel front shooters. Alongside the front camera will be a a 3.7-megapixel RGB camera sensor for iris recognition.

One major detail missing from the report is the number of megapixels the rear camera will be able to capture. Previous reports in the past have claimed the Galaxy S8 to get a 12-megapixel shooter, but the sensor will be improved apparently. The camera will be improved with the dual pixel technology and it will be able to capture 4K videos. It’s believed that plans for the Galaxy S8 to have a dual-camera setup have been dropped at the last moment.

Keep in mind that the Galaxy S8 and S8+ haven’t been confirmed yet so we’re still dealing with unannounced phones. That said, Samsung has confirmed its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on 29 March , where the S8 and S8 Plus are expected to launch.

