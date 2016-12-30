Samsung Galaxy S8 to ship with wireless in-ear headphones: Report

Is Samsung walking down Apple’s path to introduce wireless earphones for its next big flagship (Image for representational purposes only.) Is Samsung walking down Apple’s path to introduce wireless earphones for its next big flagship (Image for representational purposes only.)

Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to be one of the top flagships in 2017 with the latest rumour suggesting the South Korean technology giant plans to bring wireless in-ear headphones along with the device. So, is Samsung going to pull an Apple on us with the Galaxy S8?

Rumours in the past have strongly suggested the Galaxy S8 will not be featuring a 3.5mm headphone jack following the iPhone 7, Moto Z design. According to a Sammobile report, the new wireless in-ear headphones will be launched alongside the Galaxy S8. It is unclear if they will be shipping along with the smartphone or will be sold separately, just like Apple is doing with its AirPods.

The report claims Samsung plans to introduce these earphones as a direct competition to Apple’s AirPods, but it is not certain if they will feature Harman audio. Let’s not forget Samsung already has a pair of totally wireless headphones called the Icon X.

There are benefits to removing the headphone jack from smartphones. For one, smartphones become more waterproof with one less port for the water to seep into. Removal of the jack increases the space available to manufacturers, which can be used to place more sensors, additional battery, or to simply make their phones slimmer.

Read: Apple AirPods are a ‘runaway success’: Tim Cook

Apple unveiled its AirPods at the launch of the iPhone 7/ iPhone 7 Plus back in September this year, and these were sold separately. The wireless earphones started shipping in December, having faced some delays and low production volumes. AirPods starting shipping to users who had pre-ordered them nearly two weeks ago, but remain sold out at most Apple stores across the globe. The wireless AirPods are priced at Rs 15,400 in India.

For Samsung, the Galaxy S8 will be an important phone, and comes after the debacle that was the Note 7. According to leaks, Samsung is considering going with dual-curved edge display on both versions of the phone, while others claim that a 6-inch display version is also in the works. We’ll have to wait and see what all changes Samsung introduces with the Galaxy S8.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd